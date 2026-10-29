Meghan Markle's upcoming appearance on a children's cooking competition has become the subject of an online campaign calling for her removal, raising questions about the criticism directed at the Duchess of Sussex and the status of a petition hosted on Change.org. However, while the backlash has attracted attention, there is no confirmed indication that the broadcaster intends to reconsider her appointment.

On 27 October 2026, production company Endemol Shine Australia announced that Meghan would join Australian chef Poh Ling Yeow for the return of Junior MasterChef Australia on Network 10 in 2027. The announcement followed Meghan's appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia earlier this year.

Why Is the Meghan Markle Petition Under Review?

A petition titled 'Remove Meghan Markle From Junior Masterchef Australia!' appeared on Change.org following the production announcement. However, at the time of this writing, access to the page was restricted by a notice stating that it was under review.

Several X users noticed it, with one asking, 'Why is the petition closed?' Another said, 'Unfortunately I couldn't sign as it is under review by moderators.'

Change.org's Community Guidelines and legal guidance explain that campaigns can be flagged for review and removed if they breach the platform's rules. The existence of a review notice does not establish the reason for the action or whether a violation had occurred.

What Are Supporters Saying About Meghan Markle's Removal?

The petition's creator argues that Meghan is unsuitable for a programme featuring children, invoking allegations concerning her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, and calling on producers to reconsider her involvement.

The distinction between allegations against Thomas and claims about Meghan herself is crucial. Philippine authorities have confirmed an investigation into allegations that Thomas possessed child sexual abuse images. He has denied the allegations, describing them as untrue. Meghan has publicly expressed distress over the reports and said she had previously been informed of troubling allegations concerning her father.

The petition's criticism does not establish wrongdoing by Meghan. Nor does her family relationship, by itself, demonstrate that she poses a safeguarding risk to the programme's young contestants.

Melbourne Residents Offer Mixed Views on Meghan's Appointment

A report by the Mirror featured interviews with people in Melbourne about Meghan's casting, presenting a range of individual opinions. Some interviewees reportedly opposed her involvement, while others questioned the significance of the controversy.

'I hate her. She thinks she is a chef. Somebody had paid for her to come. She just wants money. She is there only trading on royalty, which she is no longer,' one told the outlet.

Another resident named Bayley said she would not sign the petition because she didn't care and it's not among her top concerns. 'Whatever she wants to do has zero effect on us,' she said.

These comments should be attributed to the individuals interviewed rather than treated as evidence of widespread Australian opposition. The campaign reflects criticism from some members of the public, but a petition alone cannot establish the broader public response to Meghan's appointment.

What Meghan Markle Said About Returning to MasterChef

Meghan has expressed enthusiasm about rejoining the MasterChef Australia team. In the production announcement, she said accepting the invitation to work with young contestants was 'an easy yes', adding that she enjoys cooking with her own children.

Yeow also welcomed the programme's return, saying she had enjoyed filming with Meghan earlier in the year and looked forward to working with her again.

According to Endemol Shine Australia, Junior MasterChef Australia will return to Network 10 in 2027, six years after its previous series. The company produces the programme as part of Banijay Entertainment, with international distribution handled by Banijay Rights.

For now, the petition does not establish that Meghan's appointment is under reconsideration. The production announcement confirms her planned involvement, while the campaign represents objections from some critics. Whether Change.org has restricted the petition, and whether the campaign will have any impact, remain separate questions.