Meghan Markle has reportedly been left 'especially stung' after Saturday Night Live UK made jokes about allegations involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, during an October 2026 broadcast. A report published by Radar Online on 28 October attributed the Duchess of Sussex's alleged reaction to an unnamed source, who claimed the jokes were particularly painful because she regards the American original as a television institution.

The sketch aired amid an investigation in the Philippines into allegations that Thomas Markle Sr possessed child sexual abuse images. He has denied wrongdoing, and the allegations have not been established as fact. Although Meghan has publicly expressed distress over the claims, her reported reaction to the comedy segment has not been independently confirmed.

Why Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Hurt by the SNL UK Sketch

According to Radar Online, an unnamed source claimed Meghan found the jokes particularly painful because they concerned her estranged father rather than simply targeting her public life. The source suggested the sketch had struck a sensitive nerve, but the publication did not provide independent confirmation of her private reaction.

During the programme's Weekend Update segment, comedian Paddy Young joked about the allegations and Thomas Markle Sr's move to the Philippines in 2025. Fellow comedian Ania Magliano made another joke linking the claims involving Meghan's father to the controversy surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein.

'If the allegations about Meghan Markle's father are true and he is a pedophile, there is a genuine chance Meghan could be considered roya,' Magliano said.

The remarks formed part of a satirical broadcast and should not be interpreted as evidence supporting the allegations. Thomas Markle Sr has denied wrongdoing, and the investigation's outcome remains unclear.

How SNL UK Previously Mocked Prince Harry and Meghan's Return

The latest sketch follows an earlier Saturday Night Live UK segment targeting the Sussexes. During the second-series premiere on 12 September 2026, the programme satirised Prince Harry and Meghan's return to Britain, imagining a fictional royal reunion at Balmoral.

Jack Shep and Ayoade Bamgboye portrayed Harry and Meghan, respectively, while Larry Dean played King Charles III and Emma Sidi appeared as Queen Camilla. The sketch included jokes about the couple's finances and Netflix agreement, with the fictional King Charles asking whether they had already spent their Netflix money.

It also revisited an unsubstantiated rumour about Harry's parentage. The sketch was comedy rather than factual reporting, and there is no credible evidence that James Hewitt is Harry's biological father.

Meghan Markle's Reported Distress Over Her Father's Allegations

The comedy controversy comes amid renewed scrutiny of Meghan's estrangement from her father. Media reports say her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, reported suspected child sexual abuse material allegedly found among his father's belongings in the Philippines. The allegations have not been established through publicly released forensic findings.

On 23 October, Meghan publicly expressed distress over the allegations, saying her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed. She also recalled being shown a letter containing allegations against her father and said she had been assured that they were being investigated.

The Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed receiving a letter in January 2019 containing claims about alleged offending outside the UK. The force said the letter was passed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's office for their awareness, but its contents were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. The Met is reviewing its handling of the matter and considering whether a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct is necessary.

The Metropolitan Police has not confirmed an investigation into Thomas Markle Sr. The allegations concerning him are being examined separately in the Philippines, according to media reports.

Thomas Markle Sr has rejected the accusations, describing them as 'sick lies', according to media reports. No conclusion about his guilt should be drawn while the allegations remain unproven.

Ultimately, Meghan's reported reaction to the SNL UK sketch remains unverified. The claim rests on an unnamed source cited by Radar Online, while her public statement confirms that she has expressed distress over the allegations concerning her father. The distinction is important: the public comments are attributable to Meghan, but the suggestion that the comedy sketch particularly hurt her remains a reported claim rather than an independently established fact.