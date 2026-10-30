Prince Harry is reportedly facing disappointment over Christmas plans after Meghan Markle decided against waiting for a possible invitation to join the Royal Family at Sandringham this year. According to reports published in October 2026, the Duke of Sussex had hoped to spend the festive period with King Charles, but his wife is said to favour returning to California rather than risking an uncomfortable reception from his relatives.

The reported disagreement highlights the continuing strain between the Sussexes and the Royal Family, with Harry said to be keen to rebuild his relationship with his father. However, Meghan is allegedly unwilling to put herself in a position where she might feel unwelcome, leaving the couple with differing expectations about how to spend the holidays.

Why Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Refusing to Wait for a Royal Christmas Invitation

According to Closer, Harry was disappointed by the prospect of spending another Christmas away from his relatives, particularly as he had hoped to create special memories with his father. The report claimed he had considered inviting Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, to join them in Britain while keeping open the possibility of seeing the King or members of his late mother Princess Diana's family.

However, Meghan was reportedly unwilling to remain in the UK in the hope that the Palace might invite them to Sandringham. One source claimed: 'Harry did his best to persuade Meghan they should stay, but she wasn't prepared to sit around and be humiliated, waiting to see if the royals would extend an invite.'

The insider suggested Harry eventually accepted the decision despite his disappointment, as Meghan was determined to return to California rather than endure what she reportedly feared would be an uncomfortable festive gathering.

These accounts have not been independently verified, and neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly confirmed the reported disagreement.

Sussexes to Spend Thanksgiving and Christmas With Doria Ragland

The reported decision comes amid separate accounts of the couple's holiday arrangements. According to a friend quoted by The Sunday Times, Harry and Meghan intend to spend both Thanksgiving and Christmas with Ragland. The friend suggested the couple were willing to travel wherever Ragland preferred, although they would also welcome her joining them in Britain.

Another source told the newspaper that a reunion with the wider Royal Family was unlikely, describing the prospect as 'too awkward and too difficult'. The Sussexes reportedly expect not to be invited, so they are not waiting for an invitation.

The reported arrangements mean Harry and Meghan are not expected to join Charles and other royals at Sandringham. The couple last spent Christmas with the Royal Family at the estate in 2018.

How the Royal Family Rift Continues to Complicate Harry's Reconciliation Hopes

The Christmas decision comes amid years of unresolved tensions between the Sussexes and the Royal Family. Harry and Meghan stepped back from their positions as senior working royals in 2020 before relocating to California. Their subsequent interviews, Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir, Spare, brought private family disagreements into the public domain.

Harry has nevertheless indicated that he wants to repair his relationships with his relatives. In an interview with GQ published on 20 October 2026, he acknowledged grieving his complicated relationships with Charles and William and expressed a desire to resolve their differences.

Kate Middleton was reportedly open to giving the Sussexes a chance. The Princess of Wales, however, believed that 'reconciliation has to involve accountability and genuine efforts to restore trust,' an unnamed source told RadarOnline.

However, Prince William was reportedly not as enthusiastic as his wife about a possible reconciliation. The future king reportedly does not want anything to do with his younger brother, Harry.

For now, the Sussexes's reported holiday arrangements suggest that spending Christmas according to Doria Ragland's preferences may take priority over attending the Royal Family's traditional gathering at Sandringham.