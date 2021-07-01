Police in Salcombe, Gloucester identified the headless body found in the woods as belonging to 67-year-old missing woman Mee Kuen Chong from Wembley, London.

Mrs. Chong, also known as Deborah, was last seen two weeks ago. She was reported missing to the Metropolitan Police on June 11, according to The Independent. Police are baffled why her remains were found 200 miles from her home and in a gruesome state.

Her decapitated body was found in a wooded area near Bennett Road, in the coastal town of Salcombe and not far from the Salcombe Harbour Hotel. The area is said to be famous among local dog walkers. Police responded to a call upon the discovery of her corpse on Sunday, June 27 at 5:00.p.m. after a flash flood hit South Devon and caused a landslide in the woods above Cliff Road.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said on Wednesday that Mrs. Chong's body had been there "for some days." The authorities are now asking the public for help with their investigation. They are "appealing for information to help trace her last movements."

The representative said police especially want to "hear from anyone who may have seen Mrs. Chong between Thursday 10 June and Sunday 27 June." They want to find out if she had stayed in any of the hotels or bed and breakfast accommodations in the holiday town. The police also want to hear from anyone who may know why the deceased was in Salcombe.

The spokesman added that the huge police presence set up on Sunday will remain in Salcombe over the coming days as the investigation continues. There will still be "multiple enquiries" that would be carried out and so the public should expect "to see a high level of police activity."

"Police would like to reassure the public that while this discovery may cause some concerns in the community, the heightened police presence is to investigate all of the circumstances," the representative added.

Mrs. Chong was originally from Malaysia but she had been living in the Wembley area since 2004. Brent Metropolitan Police service had asked the public for help in finding her via a social media post on June 15 which read, "Police need your help to locate MEE (DEBORAH) CHONG who has been reported #missing from her home address in #Wembley. If seen please call 101 ref 21MIS016922."