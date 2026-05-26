Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are not thought to have started filming Heated Rivalry season 2 yet, with production currently slated to begin in August and the series now eyeing a spring 2027 release.

The update matters because the first season, which landed on HBO Max in late November 2025, became a quiet breakout and turned Williams and Storrie into the faces of one of television's more unlikely word-of-mouth hits.

The news came after weeks of speculation over how quickly the follow-up would move, and whether the adaptation could keep pace with the sudden appetite around Rachel Reid's hockey romance novels. Creator Jacob Tierney has already said the second season is being written, that cameras should roll in August, and that the show is aiming for April 2027, give or take the usual television wobble.

¿Extrañan a Shane Hollander? 👀

La plataforma profesional de cine y TV "Production List" actualizó la ficha de "Heated Rivalry" de "en desarrollo" a "en pre-producción", o sea que el proyecto ya avanzó hacia la etapa de preparación previa al rodaje.

También hace unas horas Jacob… pic.twitter.com/eQWEDKGK0A — Hudson Williams En Español (@HudsonwilliamMX) May 25, 2026

Read more Heated Rivalry Season 2 Update: Is Jack Innanen a Third Party in Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams' Story? Heated Rivalry Season 2 Update: Is Jack Innanen a Third Party in Connor Storrie, Hudson Williams' Story?

Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie And The Delay

For now, the honest answer to the question in the headline is no. There is no confirmed public sign that Williams and Storrie have begun filming Heated Rivalry season 2, and the clearest reporting still points to production starting later this summer.

That may disappoint fans who have spent the intervening months treating every cast update like a small victory lap, but it is also entirely normal for a show that moved from cult curiosity to full-blown breakout at speed.

New clips from the Heated Rivalry press tour with Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.



🔗 https://t.co/IpojmPS44O pic.twitter.com/iMUV6U0HBh — Connor Storrie Updates | Fansite (@connorstupdates) May 24, 2026

The first season arrived on HBO Max on 28 November 2025 and, built momentum quickly enough to justify a second run almost immediately. The industry loves to pretend that success arrives in neat, pre-planned phases. In this case, the actors are busy, the scripts are still being finalised, and the production timetable looks exactly like that.

Williams has already lined up another major role in Sofia Banzhaf's thriller Apparatus, opposite Dylan O'Brien, while Storrie is attached to A24's Peaked and has also hosted Saturday Night Live. In other words, neither actor is waiting around in some frozen holding pattern for the next hockey season to begin. The show may have made them, but it has not paused their careers.

Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie And The Long Game

Season 2 is expected to adapt Rachel Reid's The Long Game, the sixth book in her Game Changers series. Tierney has said the material is rich enough that he may split it into two parts, which is the sort of remark that will either thrill fans or make them nervous. He has also said he wanted the relationship between Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov to be treated seriously, not turned into something 'pulpy and soapy.'

« Les stars sont désormais des incontournables de la mode » à propos de Connor Storrie et Hudson Williams



" S'il restait le moindre doute quant à savoir si « Heated Rivalry » avait officiellement rejoint le panthéon de la culture pop, le Met Gala l'a définitivement dissipé - pic.twitter.com/dwQ92Ax7bh — Heated Rivalry France (@HRivalryFRA) May 19, 2026

His father walked in expecting an empty cottage… and discovered his son kissing his biggest NHL rival.



Heated Rivalry (2025)

Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie pic.twitter.com/e3OS0Hsvif — Movies Only 🍿 (@movies_only_x) May 25, 2026

That seriousness is important, because The Long Game moves the relationship into slightly darker, more adult terrain. Shane and Ilya have been together in secret for a decade, but the pressure points are no longer just about chemistry or secrecy.

Ilya wants them to go public. Shane does not. That tension gives the story its shape, and it also explains why Tierney keeps talking about emotional stakes rather than simple romance.

Robbie G.K., who plays Kip, has said he would like to see more of the Scott Hunter and Kip relationship explored in season 2, while Tierney has teased that the book is an 'emotionally sophisticated' one that takes the couple seriously.

Así que el estado de la segunda temporada de Heated Rivalry se actualizó y ahora aparece como en preproducción. Ahora mi verdadera pregunta es cómo harán con el hecho de que julio aparece como mes de rodaje, pero Connor va a estar teniendo su verano europeo grabando Please pic.twitter.com/2RnzQi3gKx — venie (@powvenie) May 25, 2026

Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie And The Release Plan

The distribution picture is already taking shape. Alongside HBO Max, season 2 is set to stream on Sky in the UK and Lionsgate Play in India, with Sphere Abacus continuing to handle international sales. That is the quiet machinery behind a show that has suddenly become much bigger than its initial footprint.

There is also a broader franchise horizon to watch. Reid is working on a seventh book, Unrivaled, which had been slated for 29 September 2026 but has now been pushed back to 1 June 2027 because of worsening Parkinson's symptoms.

When the cameras stop rolling, so does the conversation. Heated Rivalry didn't get that memo.



“If there was any remaining doubt about whether Heated Rivalry had officially crossed into pop culture royalty, the Met Gala put it to rest. Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie… pic.twitter.com/V2wFPuetWg — Connor Storrie Updates | Fansite (@connorstupdates) May 19, 2026

The author said she wanted the book to be 'the best book it can possibly be' and that she needed more time to get there. The Heated Rivalry universe is alive on both page and screen for a little longer, just as the television adaptation is moving into more emotionally complicated territory.

So have Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie started filming Heated Rivalry season 2? No, not yet, at least not publicly. The cameras are expected to start rolling in August, which means the real answer is that the pair are still in the stretch before the next puck drop.