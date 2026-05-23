Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were photographed this week loading suitcases into an SUV outside their New York home, and, according to celebrity insiders, the move marks a quiet exit from the city as Hugh Jackman grows tired of tensions linked to his divorce and what he sees as a social snub from long-time friend Nicole Kidman. The couple have not commented publicly, but sources quoted in Australian magazine Woman's Day claim the atmosphere around them in New York has turned sour enough to prompt a change of scene.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster ignite rumors they LIVE together as they load suitcases together https://t.co/9PakOpGJvu — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 20, 2026

Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness announced the end of their 27-year marriage in 2023, insisting at the time that the split was amicable and focused on protecting their family. In the months since, Jackman has gone public with Broadway star Foster, a relationship that has drawn intense tabloid interest and, if the latest reports are to be believed, reopened wounds that the former couple had tried to keep private.

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Jackman, Foster and the New York 'Freeze-Out'

The new photographs of Jackman and Foster, taken outside their New York City residence as they loaded luggage into an SUV, have been seized on as evidence that the pair are getting out of town for more than just a holiday. An unnamed insider told Woman's Day that 'the couple have had enough of the drama' swirling around Jackman's split from Deborra-lee Furness and the way, in their view, that drama is now bleeding into their professional and social lives.

The same source painted a picture of an actor who feels the ground shifting under his feet. 'Hugh's becoming increasingly angry that more and more people in Hollywood are quietly turning against him,' the insider claimed. 'He thinks Deb is behind it and says there's been a steady drip of poison from her camp.'

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are taking some time away from the city that never sleeps after an alleged snub by an A-list friend.https://t.co/8a5ZhCirer — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) May 22, 2026

The alleged flashpoint was a reported incident at the Met Gala, where Nicole Kidman, a longtime friend and fellow Australian star, was said to have ignored Jackman and Foster on the red carpet. Neither Kidman nor her representatives have publicly commented on the claims, leaving the account based largely on what sources close to Jackman allegedly believe took place that evening.

According to Woman's Day, Jackman has widened that circle of suspicion to include other high-profile Australian names. He is described as being 'convinced' that Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe are now 'ditching him for Deb,' although again there is no on-the-record confirmation from any of the parties involved, and no specific incidents are cited beyond a general sense of distance.

What appears to trouble him most is the impact on Foster. 'He's very protective of her and says it's incredibly unfair that she's being frozen out by people who used to happily socialise with her,' the source said. The same insider added that Jackman has been 'asking Deb not to stir the pot' and believes the situation 'has spiralled way beyond a normal breakup.'

None of these claims has been independently verified. There is no direct evidence, for example, that Nicole Kidman has deliberately snubbed the couple, or that Watts and Crowe have taken sides.

Snub Rumours and Ongoing Property Battle

Running parallel to the alleged social chill is a very concrete dispute, the fate of a luxury West Village apartment that Hugh and Deborra-lee have been trying, and failing to sell. The property has been on the market since 2022. It was originally listed at AU$57.5 million, according to Woman's Day, before the price was cut to AU$41.5 million. Even at the lower figure, the apartment has reportedly not found a buyer.

Jackman and Foster were "taken aback" by Deb's request. https://t.co/C2cNS1N9E4 — StyleCaster (@StyleCaster) May 21, 2026

'Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward but it's turned into a nightmare,' an insider told the magazine. They described 'a huge amount of back and forth' over cutting the price, with the former couple struggling to agree on the best way forward.

'There's a lot of finger-pointing over who's responsible for the mess they're in now,' the source added. 'When they finalised the divorce it seemed like they were ready to move on but things are getting heated again. If they can't find a way to agree on what to do next, lawyers could yet end up getting involved. Every day that goes by without a sale, they're losing money.'

Beyond the financial hit, that apartment appears to have taken on symbolic weight inside Jackman's new relationship. Foster sees the unsold home as the last major tie binding Jackman to his old life. 'For Hugh it's the final hurdle in getting serious with Sutton,' one insider said. 'He knows Sutton's holding out on setting a wedding date until he's fully free. Deb has made her life hell and she wants him as far removed from her as possible. It's a deal breaker for her.'

What it does reveal, though, is the way the property wrangle, the alleged Nicole Kidman snub and the supposed shifting loyalties of mutual friends are being woven together into a single narrative of a man trying to sever ties with his past while feeling that his ex-wife, and the industry around them, are not making it easy.

With friendships reportedly fracturing and the West Village sale stuck in limbo, those images of Jackman and Foster packing up their New York life take on a more pointed meaning for the people around them, not a glamorous getaway, but an attempt to put a few hundred miles between themselves and a divorce that refuses to stay tidy. Nothing in these accounts has been confirmed by Jackman, Foster, Deborra-lee Furness or Nicole Kidman, so the more dramatic interpretations should be taken with a grain of salt until someone on the record chooses to say otherwise.