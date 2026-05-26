Brooke Hogan has hit back at critics who accused her of posting a 'thirst trap' while paying tribute to her late father, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. The singer and reality television star responded after social media users focused heavily on a bikini photo included in an emotional Instagram slideshow dedicated to her dad. Brooke originally shared the tribute on May 20, reflecting on grief, childhood memories, and her complicated relationship with Hulk following his death in July at the age of 71.

While the post featured several photos and videos of the WWE legend through the years, many commenters zeroed in on the opening image, which showed Brooke at the beach in a bikini. Days later, Brooke addressed the backlash directly, insisting the image had been misunderstood and unfairly criticised. She described the moment as deeply personal and accused online trolls of turning something vulnerable into a target for ridicule during a painful period in her life.

Brooke Hogan Fires Back At Critics Over Bikini Tribute Photo

Over the weekend, Brooke made it clear she was not backing down from the criticism surrounding the tribute post. In a follow-up Instagram message shared on May 22, the 'About Us' singer reportedly responded sharply to those calling the image inappropriate.

'Trust me, if I wanted to give you a thirst trap, you would have gotten one,' she wrote.

Brooke explained that the beach photograph had nothing to do with seeking attention online and instead represented a deeply emotional moment connected to her upbringing and her memories of Hulk Hogan. According to Brooke, the image was taken quickly over her shoulder and reflected her identity as a 'little Florida girl.'

She also condemned the reaction from followers who mocked or questioned her decision to include the photo in the tribute.

'Shame on anyone for demonizing it,' she added.

The criticism intensified after several users openly questioned why the bikini image was chosen as the first slide in the tribute. One commenter wrote, 'First picture was totally necessary to remember your father, right? Jesus Christ,' while another asked, 'why would u start this post with a pic of your ass?'

Despite the backlash, Brooke defended the emotional meaning behind the post and criticised people she felt were judging her relationship with her father without understanding the reality behind it.

'I am human. My father was human. And you people have the nerve to act like you're experts on ANY topic or know anything about my experience with him?' she wrote.

She ended the message with a blunt response directed at critics, telling them to 'Go back under your bridge, trolls.'

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Brooke Reflects On Painful Relationship With Hulk Hogan

Alongside addressing the controversy, Brooke also opened up about the emotional strain surrounding her relationship with her father in recent years. Although she stressed that the love between them was real, she suggested things had changed before his death.

'I know he loved me, and I loved him. I think more than anyone ever did,' Brooke wrote. 'But in the last few years... I think he lost sight of this.'

The former 'Hogan Knows Best' star explained that she did not feel the need to justify the personal decisions she made regarding distance from her father, even as public speculation continued after his death.

'I am not obligated to explain to ignorant people who haven't walked in my shoes – how I lost my dad – before I lost my dad,' she wrote.

Brooke also said that choosing to distance herself from Hulk did not make the grief any less painful. Her original tribute post described her spending 'some time with my thoughts, my daddy and the ocean he loved so much,' while emotionally comparing him to 'King Triton holding his Little Mermaid.'

'The tears were endless today,' she admitted in the post.

Hulk Hogan died in July at the age of 71. His cause of death was later revealed to be a heart attack, while reports also stated he had secretly been battling leukemia. Brooke and Hulk had reportedly been estranged in recent years. Following his death, Brooke skipped his funeral and was also left out of his reported $5 million will.