Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's quietly bitter divorce was back under the spotlight in New York on Monday night, when Nicole's Met Gala appearance with their teenage daughter Sunday Rose was described by insiders as leaving the country star 'gutted' and fearing he is being frozen out of his own family.

The former power couple's split became public in September after nearly two decades of marriage, when Kidman and Urban cited 'irreconcilable differences' and agreed a settlement that reportedly gave the Big Little Lies actor primary custody of their daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 13. While both have kept public comments to a minimum, a series of carefully staged-looking family moments on Kidman's side and strained whispers from Urban's camp have painted an increasingly lopsided picture of the breakup.

At the Met Gala, Nicole, 58, arrived in a bright red sequinned gown with dramatic feathered trim, embracing her role as co-chair and leaning hard into what friends describe as her 'single mum glow-up.' Sunday, at her first Met, came in a violet co-ord and stuck close to her mother for cameras. On social media, the shots landed as a wholesome mother–daughter milestone. Behind the scenes, Keith saw them very differently.

'Keith has shown a lot of class throughout this process, he's kept his side of the street clean and then some,' the insider said. 'He doesn't trash talk Nicole or accuse her of poisoning the kids against him, even though it's a gut‑wrenching adjustment to try and stay positive when the cold reality is that they're not currently a part of his life.'

The insider claimed he 'never in a million years' imagined a scenario 'this brutal,' and that seeing his daughters 'parading around with Nicole and clearly loving life more than they ever did when he was on the scene' has cut deeply. None of these assertions has been confirmed by Nicole's camp, so all such claims should be taken with caution.

Custody Deal Leaves Kidman, Urban on Uneasy Ground

Details of the Kidman–Urban divorce settlement have not been publicly filed, but multiple sources quoted around the pair insist Kidman and Urban agreed a custody arrangement that leaves the singer with sharply limited access. One insider puts his permitted parenting time at just 59 days a year, a number that, if accurate, would amount to fewer than five days a month with Sunday and Faith.

Friends say the imbalance is not because Keith lacks the appetite to parent, but because he chose not to challenge Nicole's legal position. 'He signed the paperwork [giving him very limited access to the girls] because it felt like the right thing to do, even though a lot of people were puzzled that he surrendered without any type of fight,' the source said. 'He's done everything in his power to make this as easy on her as possible, just look at the settlement he signed, and she seems to be doing the opposite.'

Nicole Kidman—who shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, with ex-husband Keith Urban—revealed why she hugs her teenage daughter for two minutes every day. https://t.co/llFcjbQbzJ pic.twitter.com/5DfKlnCwsq — E! News (@enews) April 27, 2026

Keith, who has spoken in the past about the brutal loneliness of touring and filming his series The Road, is said to be entering a harsher phase now that the house is genuinely empty. He once described waking on a tour bus at 3:30 a.m., sick and exhausted, wondering why he was doing it when he missed his family so intensely. According to those close to him, the difference now is that the distance from his daughters is not temporary or fixable with a flight home.

Fans first started reading between the lines last December, when Nicole shared cheerful photos from Faith's birthday celebrations in Australia, but Keith was nowhere in the frame. At the time, the post 'a gut punch' for him. Tension appeared to deepen in March, when Sunday publicly named Nicole as her 'biggest inspiration' in Elle Australia with no mention of her father.

Social media has provided its own minor theatre. In April, Sunday briefly unfollowed Keith on her accounts before reinstating him a few hours later. It was a small, teenage-style move, but insiders insist it summed up a mood: the girls are, for now, 'completely Team Nicole.'

Image Control, Rumours and Widening Gap

Around Kidman and Urban, gossip has filled the silence left by their refusal to publicly litigate the split. Keith has been loosely linked on tour to younger female musicians Maggie Baugh and Karley Scott Collins; everyone involved has strongly denied any romantic element, but the chatter has apparently not helped his standing with his daughters, who are said to be 'angry' and 'blaming him' for the break-up.

Read more Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Pals Allegedly Blast Actress for Cruel Ploy to Rub Single Motherhood in His Face Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Pals Allegedly Blast Actress for Cruel Ploy to Rub Single Motherhood in His Face

Nicole, for her part, has acknowledged she is 'hanging in there' while adjusting to life alone, and has leaned into an image of polished resilience. One insider, sympathetic to Keith, argues that this isn't just coping but strategy. 'Nicole is a genius when it comes to protecting her image, she's always so in control of every detail, when Keith left it was the first time anyone can remember that she was caught off guard,' they said.

'Clearly there were issues in the marriage, or he wouldn't have wanted to divorce, but that didn't match the image of the perfect couple she was pushing on social media right up until the moment he left. The general consensus among his inner circle is that this determination to present this glamorous, thriving single-mom image is about proving to the world, and maybe to herself too, that she came out on top after the split.'

Behind that commentary is a more basic anxiety. Those around Keith say he is 'terrified of making the situation even worse,' refusing to attack Nicole publicly and instead hoping she will 'soften' and allow more contact. The insider warns that his restraint may be backfiring. Friends are reportedly frustrated that he 'refuses to fight back,' while he remains 'absolutely heartbroken over how distant things have become.'

Keith Urban flashes secret message to ex-wife Nicole Kidman as he poses solo at ACM Awards red carpet amid bitter family split https://t.co/1Qmh8FogFs — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 18, 2026

None of the private claims about the motivations of Kidman and Urban, the specifics of their custody deal or the exact state of their relationship with Sunday and Faith has been formally confirmed by either party, so much of this remains unverified and should be treated with a degree of scepticism.