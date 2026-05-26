Katie Price says her missing husband Lee Andrews secretly carried three mobile phones when he vanished from Dubai earlier this month, a claim that has thrown fresh suspicion over the Lee Andrews case and raised questions about whether she has fallen victim to a classic romance scam.

Lee Andrews Case: The 'Police Van' Call And A Secret Third Phone

In her latest YouTube vlog, Price recounts what she describes as her final contact with Andrews. She says he telephoned her from what he claimed was a police van and told her two of his phones had been confiscated.

'Because last night, they said, "They've taken two of my phones. They don't know I'm on this phone",' she recalls him telling her. According to Price, Andrews then added: 'I'll just let you know I've been arrested. If they ring you.'

Price describes the call as hurried and unsettling. She says he told her he had been hooded, detained and taken away without explanation, and that he had managed to contact her using a third phone which his alleged captors did not know about.

In the video, filmed the day after he went missing, she is seen relaying his account over the phone and later sending a voice message to his father to say Andrews had disappeared.

'I mean, I'm hope he's all right, but I don't know,' she says in the vlog.

As of this writing, none of Andrews' claims in that call have been independently confirmed. Dubai police reportedly told the British Embassy that he had not been detained at that time, and there has been no official confirmation from local authorities about any subsequent arrest or imprisonment.

A Whirlwind Marriage And Growing Fears Of A Romance Scam

The news came after Price and Andrews' relationship had already drawn raised eyebrows for its speed and opacity. The couple met online and, after Price flew to Dubai to see him, became engaged and married within days, with no friends or family present. Most of the marriage played out long-distance, with Andrews based between Dubai and Cyprus.

Fraud-prevention specialists in the UK have repeatedly warned that unusually rapid emotional escalation, especially in relationships conducted largely online or across borders, is a common feature in romance scams.

Recent studies cited by experts suggest that nearly 40 per cent of reported romance fraud victims say their relationships moved at an unusually fast pace before financial or emotional problems surfaced.

Relationship columnist Jane O'Gorman has publicly questioned whether Andrews demonstrated 'too good to be true' behaviour. In a widely shared commentary, she suggested that Price may have overlooked concerns reportedly raised by Andrews' former partners over his finances, personal history and promises.

There are, so far, no formal fraud allegations against Andrews and no confirmed criminal charges, but specialists say secrecy around money, conflicting stories and unexplained disappearances sit firmly among classic warning signs.

Figures from the UK's National Fraud Intelligence Bureau have shown romance fraud cases rising by almost 22 per cent in recent years, with victims collectively losing millions of pounds.

Conflicting Claims From Lee Andrews' Family And Katie Price

What has turned the Lee Andrews case from a private ordeal into a public spectacle is the clash between narratives coming from his own family and from Price.

Andrews' father Peter told the Daily Mail that his son was not missing at all, but was instead under arrest in Dubai.

'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest. I don't know on what charge. I'm not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today,' he said.

A police insider also told the outlet that 'Lee Andrews has been arrested.' No charge, location or court process has been detailed, and the comments have not been supported by an on-the-record statement from Dubai authorities.

Price has publicly rejected that version. Responding on social media, she wrote: 'This is fake news. Lee is still missing. Me and his family know what's going on and working with the authorities involved.'

To add another twist, a source quoted by The Sun has claimed that one of Andrews' phones has recently become active again. They said their messages to him changed from a single tick to a double, indicating the device was back online. 'Lee has multiple phones, but this is the one that is being used now,' the unnamed source told the paper.

At the same time, a separate Sun investigation alleged that Andrews has been lying low in a run-down villa in Dubai rather than being held captive, reporting claims that he has been 'exposed' as a conman.

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Lee Andrews was declared a missing person after he failed to board a flight from Dubai to the UK, where he was due to join Price for a scheduled appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The pair had married only weeks earlier in January, after meeting on social media and tying the knot in a whirlwind ceremony attended by no one but themselves.

Since his disappearance, there has been no confirmed public statement from authorities in Dubai about his status, and accounts from those closest to him have clashed in ways that have only deepened the mystery.