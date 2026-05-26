Jazz lost one of its towering figures on Monday as legendary saxophonist Sonny Rollins died at the age of 95. His death was confirmed in a statement shared on his official website 'with deep sorrow and profound love', while publicist Terri Hinte also confirmed the news. No cause of death was revealed, though the statement noted that Rollins died at his home in Woodstock, New York, on Monday afternoon.

While tributes quickly poured in for the man often called the 'Saxophone Colossus', many fans were also surprised to learn about the jazz icon's financial standing before his death.

Despite a career spanning more than six decades, more than 60 albums as a bandleader, collaborations with some of the greatest names in music, and multiple honours, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Sonny Rollins reportedly had a net worth of $3 million (2.23 million). The figure stunned many admirers who viewed him as one of the defining musicians in jazz history.

The Extraordinary Career That Made Sonny Rollins A Jazz Giant

Born Walter Theodore Rollins in New York City in 1930, the future jazz star grew up in Harlem and was nicknamed Sonny by his grandmother. Music surrounded him from an early age, with one sibling playing piano and another playing violin. Inspired by artists such as Louis Jordan and Fats Waller, Rollins began learning the saxophone at the age of seven. His rise in jazz came quickly.

While still in high school, he performed alongside future stars Jackie McLean, Kenny Drew, and Art Taylor. Soon after leaving school, he was playing with Bud Powell and JJ Johnson while also beginning to compose his own music.

Rollins later described himself as 'primitive ... I'm going with my feelings more than my brain', but that instinctive style helped transform jazz during the bebop era. Alongside names such as Miles Davis and Charlie Parker, Rollins became known for pushing jazz into new territory with fearless improvisation and melodic invention.

Davis himself once wrote that Rollins became 'a legend, almost a god to a lot of the younger musicians ... he was an aggressive, innovative player who always had fresh musical ideas'. Fellow saxophonist Branford Marsalis also called him 'the greatest improviser in the history of jazz' alongside Louis Armstrong.

Rollins released more than 60 albums during his career, including classics such as Saxophone Colossus, Way Out West, and Freedom Suite. His music often blended jazz with calypso, funk, and Latin influences, while his improvisational solos became one of his trademarks.

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Sonny Rollins' Net Worth Leaves Fans Surprised After His Death

Although Sonny Rollins built one of the most celebrated careers in jazz history, reports place his net worth at $3 million (£2.23 million) at the time of his death. For many fans, the number came as a shock considering the scale of his influence and the longevity of his career.

Rollins recorded dozens of albums as a bandleader and also appeared on projects by Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and Thelonious Monk among many others. He composed jazz standards including 'St. Thomas', 'Doxy', 'Oleo', 'Airegin' and 'Pent-Up House', songs that became staples in the jazz world.

Beyond music sales and touring, Rollins received some of the highest honours available to an artist. He was inducted into the Down Beat Jazz Hall of Fame in 1973, received several honorary Doctor of Music degrees, and won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. In 2010, he also received the National Medal of Arts and was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Former US President Barack Obama praised Rollins while presenting the National Medal of the Arts in 2011, saying the saxophonist had inspired him to 'take risks that I might not otherwise have taken'.

Even after becoming a global jazz figure, Rollins continued searching for personal growth in music. In 1959, he famously stepped away from performing and spent hours practising alone on the Williamsburg Bridge in New York, later inspiring his comeback album The Bridge. He also took another break between 1969 and 1971 to study yoga, meditation, and philosophy at an Indian ashram.

Rollins retired from performing in 2014 after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Speaking in 2017, he admitted the illness initially left him depressed because music had been his lifelong purpose. However, he later found gratitude in the life he had lived as an artist.

Even near the end of his career, Rollins remained deeply driven. Reflecting on praise surrounding his legacy, he once said: 'People say, "Sonny, take it easy, lean back. Your place is secure. You're the great Sonny Rollins; you've got it made." I hear that, and I think, "Well, screw Sonny Rollins. Where I want to go is beyond Sonny Rollins. Way beyond."'