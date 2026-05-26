The renewed attention on the 2024 sex tape leak involving NFL quarterback Will Levis and his ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy has intensified after new comments from his mother, Beth Levis, shed further light on the investigation. The incident, which saw private content circulate widely online without consent, has remained a persistent source of scrutiny for both individuals.

Speaking publicly for the first time in detail, Beth Levis described efforts by her son to uncover how the material was obtained and distributed, pointing to a complex cyber breach rather than a personal leak from within their circle. The latest remarks have revived discussion around digital privacy, online exploitation, and the long-lasting impact of non-consensual content sharing.

Mother of Will Levis Speaks Up

Beth Levis discussed the matter during an appearance on the Ross Tucker podcast, revealing that Will Levis commissioned a cybersecurity specialist alongside a private investigator in an effort to trace the origin of the leak.

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She said significant resources were spent attempting to identify those responsible and to reduce the spread of the material online. According to her account, some of the content was successfully removed from platforms, although she acknowledged that complete deletion from the internet is not possible once material has been widely circulated.

'Ultimately, a lot of the content was taken down, but you know, you can never scrape anything entirely from the internet. It's there forever. There is a footprint, unfortunately,' shared Beth Levis.

Her comments mark one of the most detailed public acknowledgements from the family since the incident first emerged in 2024, when the leaked video involving Levis and Gia Duddy began circulating across social media platforms and forums, drawing widespread attention.

Origin of Alleged Leak Traced to Past Device Breach

The investigation, as described by Beth Levis, reportedly found that the breach did not originate from someone close to the former couple. Instead, it was traced back to a compromised device dating from Levis' college years. She stated that one of his personal devices had been accessed without authorisation, allowing private material to be stolen long before it surfaced publicly.

The family further indicated that the intrusion was linked to an Eastern European hacker group believed to target high-profile individuals and couples. While the findings have not been independently verified, they have shaped the family's understanding of how the leak occurred and ruled out suggestions of betrayal from acquaintances or former partners.

Who Is Gia Duddy?

Gia Duddy is a social media personality who first gained wider public attention through her relationship with NFL quarterback Will Levis. The pair were linked during Levis' college football career, with Duddy often appearing in online discussions and fan interest surrounding his rise as a professional athlete.

She built a significant following on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, where she shares lifestyle content, fashion-related posts, and glimpses into her personal life. Her visibility increased further during the 2023 NFL Draft period, when she was seen supporting Levis as he entered the league.

Following the circulation of the leaked video in 2024, Duddy was drawn into widespread online attention, despite not being a public figure in professional sport herself. She has largely maintained a low profile regarding the incident, with limited public statements addressing the matter directly.

Her association with the controversy has remained a recurring point of interest in online discussions, particularly as renewed reports and commentary around the leak continue to emerge.