Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were loudly booed by sections of the crowd at Rocket Arena on Monday night as they appeared on the jumbotron during Game 4 of the New York Knicks' Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with media outlets claiming Jenner was left 'uncomfortable' by the reception.

The news came after footage from inside the arena spread rapidly on social media, apparently showing the Hollywood–reality TV couple smiling for the cameras as the Knicks fought to extend their playoff run, only for the mood to sour when their faces flashed up on the big screen.

Clips posted online captured a mix of jeers and scattered applause, though opinions quickly divided over exactly who, if anyone, the crowd was targeting and how bothered the pair really were.

Some viewers watching from home assumed the boos were aimed squarely at Jenner, who has long been a lightning rod for criticism online. Others argued the sound was simply the sort of half-teasing, half-indifferent reaction celebrity cameos often provoke in a basketball arena where people have paid to see a game, not a red carpet.

Under one widely shared Instagram clip, one commenter argued Chalamet's presence had little to do with celebrity courting and everything to do with long-standing loyalty. 'I feel like Timothee took a whole break from movies for this Knicks run and I respect that,' they wrote, casting him more as an obsessive fan than a publicity seeker.

Another user pushed back at the pile-on entirely, insisting there was nothing sinister about the moment. 'Why are people so negative about them? I think they're cute and they took this in great humour! He's a die-hard Knicks fan,' they said, suggesting the couple were laughing it off rather than shrinking in their seats.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrating the New York Knicks advancing to the NBA Finals, with Kylie Jenner taking photos of him celebrating.



(🎥 @LeahDohertyTV, @AdamKing10TV) pic.twitter.com/DdcHN5TpB8 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 26, 2026

A third chimed in to underline that image of Chalamet as a fixture at the Garden. 'He's a big-time fan, doesn't miss a game. Needs NY love,' they observed, hinting at a certain hometown protectiveness over the New York-born actor.

Not everyone was convinced it mattered either way. 'No one cares about them there are there for the game,' one viewer wrote, neatly capturing the attitude of those who see celebrity cutaways as an unwelcome distraction from the basketball.

Another summed up the reflex hostility that often greets Jenner online with a blunter verdict. 'People are so mean what the heck,' they posted.

There has been no official comment from Chalamet or Jenner on the crowd's reaction, and reports that Jenner felt 'uncomfortable' remain unverified.

Timothée Chalamet's Knicks Devotion And A Viral NBA Moment

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Chalamet's affection for the Knicks predates his relationship with Jenner and the current playoff run.

He has been photographed at games for years, sometimes on his own, sometimes with friends, usually in the same scruffy cap-and-hoodie combination that marks him more as a die-hard supporter than a visiting dignitary.

That familiarity perhaps explains why some fans leapt to his defence after the Game 4 clip went viral.

The gentle undertone running through many comments was that if New York turns on one of its own, it risks confirming the city's harshest stereotype: unforgiving even to those who show up consistently.

Timothée Chalamet is loving life now that the Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals



This is awesome. 🤣🙌



(via @SportsCenter)



pic.twitter.com/emINeUuquc — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 26, 2026

In the absence of on-the-record statements, though, the whole saga may amount to little more than a momentary flurry in a long NBA night. Booing, particularly in New York, is hardly unusual.

Celebrities from across film, music and sport have felt the Garden's impatience at one time or another. The interest here stems less from the sound itself than from who was on screen when it happened and the online baggage that trails them.

Beyond The Knicks Game, Timothée Chalamet Eyes Dune: Part 3

Away from the court, Timothée Chalamet's next major public appearance is unlikely to involve a jumbotron. Fresh from an Oscar nomination for Marty Supreme, he is due back on cinema screens at the end of 2026 in Dune: Part 3, the final chapter in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic.

The third film, scheduled for release on 18 December 2026, will see Chalamet return as Paul Atreides, the warrior prince and reluctant messiah whose journey across the brutal desert world of Arrakis has powered the franchise so far.

In the first two instalments, Paul escaped assassination, fled into the desert with his mother, Lady Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson, and allied himself with the planet's Indigenous Fremen.

Along the way, he fell in love with the Fremen fighter Chani, portrayed by Zendaya, and waged an increasingly ruthless campaign against the Harkonnen empire, the powerful house that had exploited Arrakis and its vital spice.

By the climax of Dune: Part 2, Paul had not only defeated the Harkonnens but launched a holy war against the Great Houses of the galaxy with a Fremen army behind him.

What that victory turns into, and how much of a cost it exacts, is expected to shape the narrative of Dune: Part 3.

For now, though, Chalamet finds himself in a different sort of arena, where every jumbotron cutaway can be slowed down, rewound and argued over long after the final buzzer has sounded.