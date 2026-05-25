The latest episode of Euphoria has left viewers reeling after a shocking turn of events culminated in the violent death of fan-favourite Nate Jacobs.

In a sequence that has quickly become one of the series' most polarising moments, Nate (Jacob Elordi) met his demise in the penultimate episode of the third season, ending a multi-season arc defined by manipulation and escalating volatility.

The episode, which aired to millions of viewers, saw Nate's long-standing financial troubles reach a breaking point. After being abducted by loan sharks and buried in a shallow grave, he was left with only a narrow breathing vent. His partner, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), scrambled to raise a $1 million debt within a three-day ultimatum, a mission that eventually drew in Maddy (Alexa Demie) and the shadowy enforcer Alamo. While the rescue attempt resulted in a high-stakes shootout, it was a cruel twist of fate that sealed Nate's doom: a rattlesnake had entered his breathing vent, leading to a fatal bite.

Nate Jacobs Dies in Sick Twist of Fate

Maddy joins Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) to facilitate the money drop, which quickly escalates into a shootout. The standoff ends in Cassie's favour, however, and she rushes to free Nate. It turned out that he had been dead for some time, having been bitten by a rattlesnake that entered his breathing vent.

While Nate's violent death was unexpected, Euphoria has been winding down his fall for the past two seasons. Introduced as East Highland High's star quarterback in Season 1, his story arc was all about a vicious cycle of control, secrecy, and escalating violence. He manipulated Maddy and Cassie, threatened Jules (Hunter Schafer), and tried to cover up his father's illicit scandals. Season 3 only pushed him to the brink toward the very end.

Nate's Death Scene Was Filmed with a Real Snake

As for Nate's demise, series creator Sam Levinson filmed that scene with a real snake. 'Snakes were rattling, which was really alarming when you are locked in a box,' Elordi told Us Weekly. 'They had a boa constrictor that they put a fake rattler on the end of it.'

'He was super cute. He was really cuddly,' he quipped. 'So he kind of just sidled up next to me and it was nice. But he was really sleepy. He was a sleepy snake. I had to kind of nudge him to get him to come up. And that was it.'

What's Next for Cassie After Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7?

The episode also places Cassie at the centre of the aftermath, widowed shortly after her marriage. Previously portrayed as deeply insecure and codependent, Nate's death could give her the wakeup call and agency she so desperately needed. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Sweeney revealed what made her character so relatable.

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'Cassie is the longest character I've ever had in my life,' she said. 'I feel like she'll always have such a special place in my heart, so I know that I'll be able to just jump right in. I put so much of myself out there, but I'm still emulating a little bit of my character as well.'

Speaking with Variety, series creator Sam Levinson said he's approaching every Euphoria season as if it were the last. 'For the first season, it was a tough shoot. As I was writing it, I thought, "If they never let me come back, will I be happy?" That's how I approached Season 1, and then they let me come back for Season 2,' he explained.

'If the story ended here, would I feel proud? Is it saying what I want it to say?' he added. 'Looking back, I'm really proud of the way this season ends, and where we were able to get to. As a whole, I think we landed the plane in a really beautiful way and so again, I would say if they never let me come back, I'm happy with this.'

As the Euphoria finale approaches, fans are left to wonder if Nate's death is the final tragedy or merely the beginning of the end for the rest of the East Highland crew.