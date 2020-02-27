Dame Helen Mirren shared her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior royals and thinks it is a loss for the royal family.

The Oscar-winning actress applauded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step back from their royal duties. She called it good instincts on the couple's part.

"I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it. Hugely actually. Of course, it is complicated," Mirren said in an interview with Variety.

Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen," also commented on Markle's addition to the royal family. She said the former "Suits" star was a "fantastic addition." She described the actress as "charming" who "did everything right."

"[Markle]was gracious, was sweet-natured, and seemed to be ... Wow! What a lovely addition. Didn't seem to be neurotic," she said, adding that "it is a loss in a way, but at the same time their instincts are absolutely correct."

Mirren shared her hope that the negative press surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Marke's royal exit would die down eventually. She even joked that the tabloids might look at her as its next victim.

"I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time. They'll find another victim... probably me," she added with a laugh.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only have six more public engagements to attend to starting this week, before they officially leave their posts as senior members of the royal family. The official royal exit will happen on March 31. By this time, they will no longer be allowed to use their HRH titles and will be paying rent at Frogmore Cottage anytime they vacation in the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex is already back in the U.K. and he made a stop in Edinburgh, Scotland for the Travalyst event where he urged everyone to adapt to sustainable living. He asked to be introduced to the stage as just "Harry." Meghan Markle is expected to join her husband in London on March 5 for an award ceremony honouring the sick and injured military personnel.