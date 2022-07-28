Tom Bower's credibility is being questioned after a few of the "sources" he interviewed for his book about Meghan Markle complained of several inaccuracies. The duchess' father, Thomas Markle Sr. also denied a claim made by the author.

In his unauthorised book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," the journalist cited several people whom he claimed to have worked with, or were former friends of the duchess. He claimed that he interviewed 80 sources and came up with a negative view of the former "Suits" actress as allegedly being manipulative, "unpleasant," and "unpredictable."

Bower referenced Kristen Meinzer, who is co-host of Newsweek's "The Royal Report" podcast. In it, he described her as "a friend and writer" who stood up against the "level of racism and misogyny and vitriol" the duchess faced.

However, Meinzer corrected the author on several accounts and pointed them out on Twitter. She also confirmed that she was not interviewed for the book and had no correspondence with him whatsoever.

She told Insider that she had no idea that Bower would be "cherry picking quotes" she had given to other outlets and use them for his book. In this case, he picked those she gave to The Times of London ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview in 2021.

In his new book, Tom Bower claims I’m friends with #MeghanMarkle and that I use the pronouns he/she. If he can’t even get these simple facts right, how are we to trust anything he says about the Sussexes? [Thanks, @ellievhall of @BuzzFeedNews for alerting me to this!] pic.twitter.com/L54FZ85olG — Kristen Meinzer (@kristenmeinzer) July 22, 2022

Vanity Fair journalist Sam Kashner, who Bower said "felt manipulated" by Meghan Markle, also complained. He said the book did not include his admiration for the duchess.

Kashner wrote to The Times and said, "I'm afraid Tom Bower didn't convey my admiration and respect for Meghan Markle in the excerpt from his new book...I found Ms. Markle to be exceptionally warm and gracious and admired her intelligence and her remarkable courage, as I still do."

He added, "A belated congratulations to Prince Harry for taking such an extraordinary woman as his bride. Theirs is clearly a love match, so maybe we should stop piling on and let the couple live their life in peace."

Moreover, Bower had inconsistencies in naming royal author Omid Scobie as "Omar." He also pulled quotes Oprah Winfrey made in a 2018 New York Times feature about her friendship with Gayle King and applied that to Meghan Markle. Worse, he changed "our" to "poor" from Winfrey's statement of King, "Both of us grew up as black girls striving to do better in our lives."

Ahead of the release of his book, Bower also told reporters that Thomas Sr. had told him of his plans to bring a TV crew when he visits the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The former Hollywood lighting director later denied that he intended to see his daughter and her family.