Mark Zuckerberg has rejected warnings that artificial intelligence will wipe out jobs, telling a live audience in the US that fears of mass AI‑driven unemployment are misplaced, even as Meta cuts thousands of roles across its own workforce this year. Speaking on Complex's 'Idea Generation' show, the Meta chief executive argued that AI could actually create 'more jobs in the future, not less' if it is built to enhance workers rather than replace them.

The interview comes only weeks after Meta shed roughly 10% of its staff in May, a move that internally affected about 8,000 roles across Integrity, cybersecurity and content design teams. In a memo to employees at the time, Meta said the layoffs were part of 'our continued effort to run the company more efficiently and to allow us to offset the other investments we're making,' a clear nod to the billions the company has been funnelling into AI research and infrastructure. That timing makes Zuckerberg's newly upbeat line on work and automation feel, at the very least, awkward.

Mark Zuckerberg Pins Hopes on 'Personal Super Intelligence'

Zuckerberg said that widespread anxiety about AI job displacement is based on a false assumption that automation's worst‑case scenario is inevitable. 'I think that people assume that that's inevitability,' he said. 'I don't actually think it is.'

His argument rests on where the industry chooses to point its most powerful tools. Rather than racing to 'automate all knowledge work' his thinly veiled shot at rivals such as Anthropic and OpenAI Zuckerberg said he wants Meta focused on what he calls 'personal super intelligence,' AI that works alongside individuals, amplifying their output at 'each step along the way' rather than doing the work instead.

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'If you have a balance where some companies are focused on making it so that companies can work more efficiently, but others are focused on more of this personal super intelligence vision where you're like empowering individuals and making people more productive at each step along the way, then I think it's probably going to be pretty good,' he said.

This is not a universally shared view. Anthropic's chief executive, Dario Amodei, has publicly warned that up to half of all entry‑level white‑collar jobs could be wiped out within one to five years. OpenAI's Sam Altman, by contrast, has recently suggested that dire predictions of a 'job apocalypse' have not materialised so far. Both positions remain speculative. Nothing is confirmed yet, so the long‑term impact of AI on employment should still be taken with a grain of salt.

Zuckerberg's response to that uncertainty leans on a kind of arms race between workers and automation. Companies, he acknowledged, are constantly searching for efficiency gains. The key, in his view, is that 'people stay ahead of the pace of automation' by using AI as leverage. 'If you focus on empowering people and making people more productive and that happens at a faster rate than companies get better at automating things, then in theory there should be more jobs in the future, not less,' he said.

It is, notably, an optimistic theory coming from a man whose company has treated thousands of existing roles as expendable in the name of that same efficiency.

Mark Zuckerberg Talks Up Meta's AI 'Reboot' After Layoffs

Behind the rhetoric about empowerment sits a very practical concern for Zuckerberg: Meta has been scrambling to catch up in the generative AI race. Once the defining force of consumer social media, the company has looked more hesitant and reactive in the era of chatbots and large language models.

Zuckerberg described the company's AI pivot as 'a reboot,' framing the billions of dollars Meta has poured into new infrastructure and talent poaching as a fresh start. The company's SuperIntelligence Lab, he noted, is still less than a year old.

Its most notable recent output was Muse Spark, a large language model launched under Meta's AI chief Alexandr Wang. That release followed a reported $14 billion investment in Scale AI, a separate company that specialises in data for training models.

Asked during the interview whether he was 'happy' with Meta's current standing in generative AI, Zuckerberg struck a familiar note of competitive restlessness. 'If you told me that we'd be where we are today in terms of the model progress, I would've been very happy with that,' he said. 'But because I have acclimated to the good news along the way, I now think that we should be doing even better.'

Not everyone is as charitable. Former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya delivered a blunt verdict earlier this year, telling Axios's Dan Primack that it was 'pretty unlikely' Meta could catch up with the frontrunners in AI. 'I don't know the organization well enough, nor do I understand the political dynamics to understand why they failed as miserably as they have,' he said. 'But they've profoundly failed.'

The internal numbers tell a more complicated story. In April, Meta's quarterly filing reported that its total headcount had actually risen 1% year on year, to 77,986 employees. That figure, though, landed just before the May cuts that eliminated those 8,000 jobs.

On paper, Meta is still an expanding giant. On the ground, thousands of former staff have discovered precisely what it looks like when a company 'gets better at automating things' and decides people are no longer needed.

Zuckerberg's wager is that the same AI investments which helped justify those redundancies will eventually create a more productive workforce, and perhaps even new kinds of work. Whether that feels reassuring to those on the receiving end of the latest restructuring is another question entirely.