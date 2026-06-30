Ford has been forced into a significant AI pivot after automated tech used in its manufacturing and quality control systems failed to meet internal standards, prompting the US carmaker to rehire more than 300 veteran engineers to stabilise production and restore quality oversight. The move, confirmed through executive comments and company disclosures in June 2026, underscores growing limits in how far automation can replace human expertise in complex industrial environments.

Ford had been among the most vocal traditional manufacturers embracing artificial intelligence across its operations, pitching the technology as a route to lower costs and improved efficiency. The company rolled out AI-driven systems, including hundreds of smart cameras, to detect faults early in the production process. But as executives now admit, the results fell short of expectations.

AI Pivot Exposes Limits of Automation in Quality Control

The scale of Ford's AI pivot becomes clearer in its own assessment of what went wrong. Charles Poon, vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, acknowledged that the company underestimated the value of long-serving engineers whose experience could not be easily replicated by machine learning systems.

Read more 'Alignment Faking' AIs Are Reportedly Evading Human Control with No Kill Switch 'Alignment Faking' AIs Are Reportedly Evading Human Control with No Kill Switch

'Artificial intelligence is a fantastic tool, but it's only as good as the information you use to train it,' Poon told reporters. He added that Ford had not paid enough attention to the accumulated expertise of engineers who had worked across multiple product cycles.

According to executives, the automated systems struggled to match the judgement of seasoned inspectors, particularly when dealing with subtle defects or inconsistencies that fall outside rigid datasets. In other words, the tech could spot patterns, but not always understand them.

Kumar Galhotra, Ford's chief operating officer, had previously told investors the company was 'deploying AI across the entire industrial system,' including the use of around 900 AI-powered cameras designed to identify issues at source. The promise was straightforward. Catch problems earlier, reduce waste, improve margins. It sounded efficient, even inevitable.

Poon admitted that Ford had assumed feeding design requirements into AI systems would naturally produce high-quality outcomes. That assumption did not hold. The tools lacked the depth of training and contextual awareness that human engineers develop over years, sometimes decades, on the job. It is the sort of knowledge that is difficult to document, let alone digitise.

Rehiring Veteran Engineers Signals Strategic Reset

The company has rehired more than 300 veteran engineers and quality inspectors, many of whom had previously left, to rebuild the human layer it now sees as essential. These individuals are not only returning to frontline roles but are also being tasked with training both younger staff and the AI systems themselves.

'We recognised that for us to enhance some of our automation and machine learning and artificial intelligence tools we needed to ensure that they were trained by the most experienced individuals,' Poon said.

It suggests Ford is not abandoning AI, but recalibrating its role. Automation is no longer being treated as a replacement for human judgement, but as something that depends on it. A tool, not a solution.

The company's admission comes just as it celebrates a return to the top of the JD Power Initial Quality Study, where it ranked as the number one mainstream automaker in the United States for the first time since 2010. In a company press release, Ford said achieving 'best-in-class quality required a significant talent refresh,' including leadership changes and the rehiring of experienced engineers.

On one hand, Ford is showcasing improved quality metrics. On the other, it is acknowledging that a key pillar of its recent strategy, AI-led automation, did not deliver as hoped without human intervention.

Ford is far from alone in chasing AI-driven efficiencies. Automakers and manufacturers globally have leaned into automation amid pressure from investors to improve margins. Ford CEO Jim Farley himself said last year that AI could leave many white-collar workers behind.

Yet this episode complicates that narrative. If anything, it highlights how dependent advanced systems remain on human expertise. Not just at the start, but throughout their lifecycle. Remove that, or undervalue it, and things begin to slip.

Online reaction has been mixed. Some industry observers on X described the move as a 'reality check' for AI hype in manufacturing, while others argued it simply reflects a transitional phase where human and machine roles are still being defined. A few engineers, posting under anonymous accounts, were less diplomatic, suggesting companies had been too quick to sideline experienced staff in favour of 'untested automation.'

Ford, for its part, appears to be adjusting rather than retreating. The company is still investing in AI, still deploying it at scale, but now with a clearer recognition of its limits. Or perhaps its dependencies. Because if there is one takeaway from this pivot, it is that experience, the kind built over years of handling real-world problems, remains stubbornly difficult to code. And when it disappears too quickly, the consequences tend to show up where it matters most.