Meta's chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth has admitted employee morale is at one of its lowest levels in two decades, as the social media giant increases spending on office perks following layoffs and a major artificial intelligence restructuring.

During an internal staff broadcast on 2 June, Bosworth reportedly told employees morale was 'probably one of the worst it's ever been' during his 20 years at the company. He compared the current mood inside Meta to the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, one of the most difficult periods in the company's history.

Meta is trying to rebuild confidence among staff after job cuts, internal reassignments and an aggressive push into AI. The company has increased budgets for travel, team events and office kitchens while introducing other measures aimed at improving workplace morale following months of internal disruption and uncertainty.

Read more 'The Vibes Are Off': Meta CTO Admits Employee Morale Is Near Its Lowest Point in 20 Years 'The Vibes Are Off': Meta CTO Admits Employee Morale Is Near Its Lowest Point in 20 Years

Morale Concerns Follow AI Restructuring

Meta has made a series of changes to its workforce as it increases investment in artificial intelligence. The company cut roughly 10 per cent of its workforce in May, saying the move would help offset rising AI-related spending. Around another 10 per cent of employees were reassigned to projects focused on training AI models.

Some workers reportedly referred to the mandatory reassignment programme as being 'drafted'. Business Insider previously reported that some employees described the reassigned work as largely involving data-labelling tasks.

Earlier this year, Meta also faced criticism over an internal programme that monitored employee mouse movements and keystrokes as part of efforts to improve AI systems. Some staff questioned the level of monitoring and how the information would be used.

Bosworth's Response

In a memo sent to employees this month, Bosworth said Meta wanted to become 'the best place for the best people to do their best work' and outlined several steps intended to improve the employee experience.

According to reports, workers reassigned to AI-related roles will be allowed to apply for other internal positions if they wish. Meta is also increasing budgets for travel, workplace events and office snacks and drinks.

The memo also promised greater transparency from leadership and a stronger focus on employee development, career growth and internal mobility.

X Targets Meta Engineers

Meta's attempts to improve morale quickly drew a public response from X. Nikita Bier, the platform's head of product, posted a message aimed at what he described as 'neglected Meta employees', encouraging engineers and data scientists to apply for roles at the company.

JUST IN: Meta’s CTO says morale is near “the worst it’s ever been” — leadership will offer increased snack budgets to lift spirits. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 17, 2026

Neglected Meta employees:



X is hiring web and data engineers & scientists.



We will match or even exceed any snack budget offer. https://t.co/UlFh0OcbK2 — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) June 18, 2026

I can’t even shitpost anymore on this account pic.twitter.com/sjDM3wx0YO — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) June 20, 2026

Referring to reports about Meta's increased spending on office kitchens, Bier said X would 'match or even exceed any snack budget offer'. He also instructed applicants to include the word 'snacks' in their applications.

The post turned Meta's office snack budget into a recruitment pitch as technology companies continue competing for experienced engineers and AI specialists.

Neither Meta nor X publicly commented beyond the statements and posts already reported.

The exchange shows how competition for AI talent has extended beyond pay and job titles, with workplace culture and employee perks increasingly becoming part of the battle to attract and keep skilled workers.