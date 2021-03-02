Hilaria and Alec Baldwin surprised everyone with the announcement of their sixth child in a photo shared on social media on Monday. The snap shows the newborn surrounded by the couple's other children.

The yoga instructor made the shocking reveal of the new addition to the ever-growing family on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself in bed surrounded by her children and captioned it, "7" and included a red heart emoji. 62-year-old Alec also fathered 25-year-old daughter Ireland from a previous relationship, but the baby is his 6th with Hilaria.

In the snap, the newborn is seen lying down beside the couple's 5-month-old son Eduardo, whom they welcomed in September 2020. The other children are also there, including 2-year-old son Romeo Alejandro David, 4-year-old son Leonardo Angel Charles, 5-year-old son Rafael Thomas, and 7-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela.

The couple is keeping mum on details about their sixth child. There is no update yet whether the baby is a boy or a girl, although Hilaria has always wanted to have another daughter. People over at Twitter are betting that she did not give birth to the baby because it is physically or biologically impossible.

One user expressed confusion and wrote, "If Hilaria Baldwin had a child in September how did she have another one am I being stupid I'm just confused that is only 6 months ??"

"What if #hilariabaldwin adopted a child from Spain because so she can say her family is from Spain...(eyeroll)," another commented.

Meanwhile, there were also those who claim that Hilaria and Alec want the publicity. They are accused of purposely wanting to keep details about baby number six a secret to stir the media's curiosity.

"I know what happens with Hilaria Baldwin's womb is none of my god damn business, but why do I get the impression The Baldwins really WANT us to care about the origins of their latest child?" one user suggested and another chimed in," New life rule: after a scandal, do not re-enter the world alone. Arm yourself with a new baby. And do not explain it! Make people question if they can count."

9 life tips I learned from Hilaria Baldwin. I really can’t get over this story! Link for full doodle ?? #hilariagate #hilariabaldwin #comic https://t.co/yiJPs36ari pic.twitter.com/dD2iP8wpuI — Danielle Brody (@myfairbrody) January 6, 2021

"Just here to say that attention seeking #hilariabaldwin learned nothing as evidence from this cryptic (turned off commenting) baby post. This basic Hun is beyond obnoxious," another wrote.

The arrival of baby number six is surprising given what Hilaria said in November. She shared that she and Alec feel like they are "done" expanding their family. She added that she is "tired" giving birth to babies even though her children are very much used to having another sibling come in.