One of Prince Harry's last royal engagements includes a collaboration with Jon Bon Jovi, as revealed by the British prince in an amusing exchange of messages with the music legend.

Prince Harry took to the Sussex Royal Instagram account to share a hilarious fictional text conversation with Jon Bon Jovi, to confirm their attendance at an upcoming Invictus Games event on Friday, February 28.

"Coming soon...*Disclaimer - this is not a real text conversation*," the 35-year-old captioned the video showing the fake texts shared between himself and the rockstar.

The conversation starts with Bon Jovi asking Harry "how's it going?" to which the royal replies with a reference to one of the pop star's most popular hits: "I'm good! Just livin' on a prayer..."

Jon further tells Harry that he is in London next Friday, the February 28, and that he has an idea about the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event created by the Duke of Sussex for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans.

The conversation further reveals that Harry will be joining Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios to meet him and members of the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a special single in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry further quips that he might be giving singing a shot when Bon Jovi says he won't be joined by his band. "Ha! Don't expect me to sing.. BUT I'll give it a shot!" joked the prince.

The song titled "Unbroken," created by Bon Jovi as a tribute to veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, will be recorded in Studio 2 at Abbey Road Studios, which was made famous by The Beatles who recorded 11 out of their 13 albums there. The original version of the track will feature in the forthcoming album Bon Jovi 2020, reports Mail Online.

The fifth Invictus Games will take place in The Hague, Netherlands, from Saturday, May 9 to Saturday, May 16, this year. The engagement, one of Harry's final role as a senior member of the British royal family, will come over a month after Harry and Meghan Markle officially become financially independent members of the family, on Tuesday, March 31.