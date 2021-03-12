TV host Allison Langdon was left red-faced when she mistakenly reported live on Wednesday that Prince Philip is in jail instead of in the hospital.

The hilarious gaffe happened on "The Today Show" during an interview with a royal expert concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview. She was talking about how Queen Elizabeth II has been coping with a lot lately when she accidentally said that the queen's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, is in prison.

"She has weathered a lot of storms lately. Prince Andrew, this, and of course her husband's in jail so... oh, prison! No, hospital! Let's go with hospital," Langdon said.

Her co-host, Karl Stefanovic, jokingly responded, "breaking news this morning" to which she replied, "Oh no, breaking news."

Langdon chuckled as she clarified "Let's go with hospital" before she said, "And I'm going to stop speaking right now." She was left covering her face from embarrassment and forced herself not to laugh when she sent her well-wishes to Queen Elizabeth II.

"Anyway, our thoughts are with the Queen this morning," she added.

"From the hospital to the clink! He's having a tough day, Phil," Stefanovic jokingly commented before they moved on to the next segment.

Prince Philip is in jail, reports Australian media...https://t.co/ifXDy0JsDR — theVoiceofReason (@TwitVOR) March 10, 2021

Australia TV host red-faced after embarrassing Royal blunder Ally Langdon made the unfortunate Prince Philip gaffe at the end of an interview where she explained tough times the Queen has gone through her husband is in jail" she kept on saying "prison" when she meant hospital. pic.twitter.com/Jtisyf38w5 March 10, 2021

It is unclear what prompted Langdon to say that Prince Philip is in jail. However, over the past weeks, netizens have been comparing Buckingham Palace's treatment of Meghan Markle with Prince Andrew.

Some pointed out that the British royals were quick to defend one of their own from accusations that he was involved with Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking business. However, they were quick to open an investigation into claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied royal aides when she was at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have since expressed their dismay at how the palace seemed to have turned a blind eye to the lies the British press reported about them. They told Winfrey that the tabloids had affected their mental health so bad they decided it was best they leave the U.K. and move to the U.S.

Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aired while Prince Philip was in the hospital. Netizens had urged the couple to delay the broadcast in favour of the Duke of Edinburgh's health. He recently had successful surgery to treat a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London.