In a chilling incident captured on live video, a content creator known as Tea Tyme allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian while livestreaming on TikTok.

Crash Captured During Livestream

Authorities in Zion, Illinois, responded to a call at approximately 17:46 on 3 November 2025, reporting a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 33rd Street.

A screen recording of the driver's TikTok live session, posted later, shows the driver reacting in shock with: 'F–k, f–k, f–k ... I just hit somebody.'

Police confirmed the victim as 59-year-old Darren Lucas of Beach Park, Illinois. He was pronounced dead in the hospital after sustaining blunt-force injuries. The driver, a 43-year-old woman whose account was listed under "Tea Tyme," remained at the scene and has been cooperating.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash, though laboratory tests remain pending.

Profile of the Streamer

The creator known as Tea Tyme appears to be Ty Nesha, a Waukegan, Illinois-based content creator, author, and entrepreneur. Her TikTok handle @Tea_Tyme_3 has been made private since the crash. Her Instagram and YouTube accounts also appear deactivated.

According to her publicly available profiles, she founded Divine Oak Publishing in 2020, has published books, and released a music EP titled TEA-stimony.

Online discussion, including Reddit posts, claims that during the livestream, she responded to viewer comments while driving, apparently looking away from the road.

Video appears to show driver @Tea Tyme 3 livestreaming on TikTok when she fatally struck man in Zion, IL Lake County Coroner identified him as Darren Lucas, 59, of Beach Park, and said he was pronounced dead in the emergency room. An autopsy performed on Lucas on Tuesday showed he died as a result of blunt force injuries from the collision. King described Lucas as the "nicest guy I've known" and said his father-in-law worked at the former Piggly Wiggly which is now Torres Fresh Market, across the street from where he was struck by the vehicle. No citations or charges have been filed yet and the investigation remains ongoing by MCAT.

Legal And Safety Implications

The crash is now being reviewed by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) as part of a formal reconstruction and investigation. No charges have yet been announced against the driver, but the investigation remains pending.

Distracted driving continues to be a major safety concern. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), thousands of deaths each year in the United States are attributable to phone use or other driver distractions.

In the livestream-recorded moment, the driver's attention appears divided between the road and the device capturing her broadcast, a factor investigators believe may have contributed to the tragedy.

Lucas' family says the loss has left a profound void. His son-in-law, Chris King, said: 'We ... will continue to pray for what the driver must be going through. ... We are trying to find our ways to live, without someone we cherished so much.'

King described Lucas as 'the nicest guy I've known' who helped others and brought light to his surroundings.

The incident has also sparked online debate about the risks of broadcasting live video while driving, and whether social media pressures promote behaviour that endangers lives. One Reddit user wrote:

'You could clearly tell she wasn't paying attention to the road because she was reading comments and grinning at her phone... Then suddenly ... there was this loud thud...'

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the focus will likely centre on whether the livestream was a proximate cause of the crash, how accountability is assigned, and how both platforms and motorists respond to the evolving landscape of distracted driving.