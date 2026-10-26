Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has branded Donald Trump a 'curse to Republican candidates,' warning his influence could be even more damaging by 2028, after the president told a Georgia rally that politicians he liked would have better access to his help than those he disliked.

She accused President Donald Trump of becoming a 'curse to Republican candidates' on Sunday, 25 October 2026, following his campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, the previous day.

She criticised remarks suggesting that personal relationships with elected officials could influence his willingness to assist the state and warned that the political consequences could worsen in 2028.

Trump told supporters on Saturday, 24 October, that Republican candidates he favoured could contact him for assistance, including help for Georgia farmers.

He contrasted those relationships with how he might respond to politicians he disliked, prompting Greene to question whether personal loyalties could influence requests for government support.

Greene shared a clip of the president's remarks on X, accusing him of implying that Georgia residents could be disadvantaged if their elected representatives were not on good terms with him.

Her criticism came as Republicans prepared for the 3 November midterm elections, with Trump campaigning for the party's candidates.

Greene Says Trump's Georgia Remarks Put Party on the Line

'He has no idea how bad he is doing in GA,' Greene wrote in her 25 October post. She accused Trump of suggesting he might refuse assistance to Georgia residents because he disliked the elected officials requesting it.

Greene also declared that 'Trump has become a curse' to Republican candidates and predicted that the situation would worsen in 2028. Her comments reflected her assessment of Trump's political influence rather than an established forecast of Republican electoral performance.

This is what all Republicans are going to have to do once Democrats are the majority. They'll have to come to the realization that Trump is the worst thing that has ever happened to the Republican Party.



MTG said it first, and she isn't wrong. pic.twitter.com/E6nRfWUIDl — America Is Divided (@PetRep) October 24, 2026

During the Perry rally, Trump praised Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins and gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson, suggesting they would have direct access to him if elected. He highlighted how a president's relationships with state representatives could make a substantial difference when they sought assistance.

Trump used a hypothetical request involving Georgia farmers to illustrate how Collins might approach him for help. He contrasted that relationship with an imagined call from someone he disliked, whom he mockingly referred to as Pee-wee Herman.

Trump described telling an aide that he was unavailable, even after being informed that the caller needed money for Georgia. He subsequently acknowledged that personal relationships could make a difference when elected officials contacted the president.

Discussing lawmakers he supported, Trump said, 'I love to help them.' He then added, 'When other people call me, I'm terrible. I'm just terrible.'

Greene interpreted those comments as suggesting that Georgia could lose out on assistance because of political disagreements. However, the speech did not establish that the Trump administration had withheld federal funding or rejected a specific request from the state.

The distinction matters because government assistance sought on behalf of constituents is different from a personal favour between politicians. Greene's criticism focused on whether the president's stated preference for certain lawmakers could affect how he responded to requests involving Georgia residents.

Greene Sets Trump Against His Own 2028 Prospects

Greene's warning comes as Trump commits substantial political resources to helping Republicans retain control of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections.

The president has repeatedly predicted Republican victories, while Greene has questioned whether his conduct could undermine candidates seeking electoral support.

Trump previously announced plans to spend between $400 million (approx. €357 million and £300 million) and $500 million (approx. €447 million and £374 million) through his political operation to support Republican campaigns.

The spending commitment reflects his efforts to influence congressional races, although financial backing does not guarantee electoral success.

According to Federal Election Commission records, MAGA Inc., the Trump-aligned political action committee, held approximately $164.29 million (around €147 million and £123 million) in cash as of 14 October. Reuters reported on 21 October that the organisation had already spent more than $300 million (approx. €268.30 million Euros and £224.88 million) supporting Republican candidates, including substantial advertising expenditure in competitive Senate races.

Separately, Trump has promised $5,000 (approx. €4,466 and £3,744) payments to adult US citizens if Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress. He reiterated the proposal on 3 October, although its funding arrangements and implementation remained unresolved, and the payments would require congressional approval.

Those financial commitments underscore Trump's efforts to strengthen Republican support before the midterms. Greene, however, argued that his treatment of political allies and opponents could damage the party's electoral prospects despite the resources being directed towards its candidates.

Her reference to 2028 extends the disagreement beyond the upcoming congressional elections, raising questions about Trump's longer-term influence on Republican candidates. However, Greene did not cite polling evidence in the reported post to substantiate her prediction, and the eventual electoral consequences remain uncertain.

For now, the dispute centres on two contrasting interpretations of Trump's Georgia remarks. The president emphasised the advantages of dealing with politicians he favoured, while Greene warned that such an approach could carry political consequences for Republicans and the constituents they represent.