A photograph allegedly showing Selena Gomez surrounded by celebrity bridesmaids has gone viral on social media, sparking confusion and debate over its authenticity.

The image, first circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, appears to show the Only Murders in the Building star dressed in a white lace gown and surrounded by famous friends in matching dresses. Among them are women who appear to be Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus.

The photo has circulated with captions such as 'Selena and her A-list celebrity friends'. The image, shared with captions suggesting it captured a private moment from the ceremony, has drawn thousands of impressions across social platforms.

The Viral Photo

The photograph looks as though it was taken in a luxurious bathroom, with Gomez wearing a sleeveless white lace gown and holding a bouquet of lilies. Standing to her left, Swift is pictured with a phone raised as if she is taking the photo. Grande poses beside Gomez with her hand on her hip, while Cyrus stands to the right with a playful expression.

The polished setting, coordinated outfits and seemingly candid composition led many users to assume the image came from Gomez and Benny Blanco's real wedding, which took place on 27 September. Speculation spread quickly as fan accounts reposted it under that assumption. The context of the actual ceremony made the photo appear plausible, even though experts later pointed out signs it was most likely AI-generated.

Why Some Believe it is Fake

Despite the initial excitement, doubts were raised almost immediately. On Facebook, several users highlighted details they believed proved the picture was not genuine.

One user wrote, 'Tay doesn't have her ring on. Ariana has gained all her weight back.' Another commented, 'I thought it was real until I noticed the mirror behind... There are no reflections of them. Totally forgot about the height of each one of them.'

Experts like Hany Farid, a digital forensics professor at UC Berkeley, have long warned of the tell-tale signs in AI composite imagery. He regularly discusses how blending errors and visual inconsistencies can reveal fakes, even when they appear convincing at first glance.

Selena and her A-list celebrity friends❤️ #taylorswift #SelenaGomez #ArianaGrande #mileycyrus

it does bother me the amount of AI content regarding selena gomez's wedding btw. it's weird. she posted picture, use those — lola (@ibuprophan) September 30, 2025

I genuinely hate seeing people alter Selena Gomez’s wedding photos. They were stunning!! She looked beautiful w/her short hair. The photo style was perfect. It was her dream wedding. The editing to fit what ppl wanted for her is gross to me. It’s her life not yours. — Ari🌿 (@AriannaVigil) September 30, 2025

AI Celebrity Hoaxes

This is not the first time Gomez has been the subject of online misinformation. Earlier this year, an AI-generated image falsely suggested she was pregnant at the Met Gala. That photo was swiftly debunked by fact-checkers.

In fact, one viral image purporting to show Swift at Gomez's nuptials was later debunked by fans as being from a friend's wedding in 2017, underscoring how easily familiar faces are grafted into unrelated occasions. Swifties shared side-by-side comparisons to demonstrate the source of the photo.

While Gomez and Blanco have tied the knot on 27 September, there is no confirmation that the viral bridesmaids photo is genuine. Instead, it appears to be another case of AI-generated content fuelling celebrity speculation. Until Gomez or her representatives comment, fans are left to question whether the dream of an all-star bridesmaid line-up is reality. Or just another internet illusion.