Bonnie Blue, the British OnlyFans star whose real name is Tia Billinger, has built a reported fortune of $45 million (£33.5 million) through her online content.

Now, her estranged husband's mother claims he is entitled to a share. The dispute has drawn attention in the UK and beyond, raising questions about who contributed to her success and how much credit her partner should receive.

Who Is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue is a 26-year-old content creator who rose to prominence on OnlyFans after leaving her previous career in recruitment. Known for her bold online persona and dedicated fan base, she has become one of the platform's top earners.

Her financial success has been widely covered in the media, with estimates placing her net worth at around $45 million (£33.5 million). She has also been the subject of documentaries, including Channel 4's 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, which explored her personal life and rise to fame.

Meet Her Husband, Oliver Davidson

Bonnie Blue married her childhood sweetheart, Oliver Davidson, when she was 22. The pair had grown up together and were still married when she began her OnlyFans career.

In an LBC interview, Blue revealed they have been in the process of divorcing for two years, explaining that they 'just grew apart' and naturally went in different directions. Despite the separation, Oliver's early support remains central to the current dispute over her wealth.

What His Mother Claims

Oliver's mother, Gill Davidson, has spoken publicly about the split, telling the Daily Mail that her son has been 'cut off' from Bonnie Blue's fortune. She claimed Oliver was once on the payroll but has since been told he has no financial claim because 'it's her body and she's doing it all.'

Davidson alleged that her son helped Bonnie during her early success but is now excluded from any involvement. She described the OnlyFans star as 'controlling and manipulative' and said she would be glad when the divorce is finalised.

Bonnie Blue's Response

Bonnie Blue has acknowledged that Oliver was supportive in the early days of her career. In her Channel 4 documentary, she admitted that he helped with filming and encouraged her to take the leap into content creation.

However, she has also said that the marriage ended simply because they grew apart. Bonnie has not confirmed that Oliver has any legal entitlement to her earnings, and she continues to manage her business empire independently.

The Legal Context

There has been no court ruling confirming Oliver Davidson has a right to any share of Bonnie Blue's reported fortune. Under the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, Section 25, UK courts consider factors such as the income and financial resources of each party, their needs and obligations, the standard of living during the marriage, the age and health of the parties, the length of the marriage, and both financial and non-financial contributions, including childcare and homemaking.

So far, the claims about Oliver's entitlement have come largely from his family rather than through formal legal proceedings. Without a court decision, it remains unclear whether any settlement will be made.

Partners and Content Creators

The dispute highlights a growing issue within the creator economy. Behind many successful OnlyFans and influencer brands are partners who contribute in unseen ways, from filming to administration. When relationships break down, questions often arise about how much credit and compensation those partners should receive.