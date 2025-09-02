The ongoing conflict between social media influencer Brittany Renner and NBA player PJ Washington has reached a new level of public drama. Their co-parenting struggles made headlines after a viral video captured a tense custody exchange.

The incident, involving their young son and family members, revealed harsh insults and financial complaints. The clash sparked widespread debate about their relationship and custody battle.

Brittany Renner and PJ Washington Now Viral

The video shows a rainy-day custody handover marked by heated exchanges. Brittany Renner confronted PJ Washington and his wife over financial issues, accusing him of transferring $170,000 (£127,155) into his wife's account while their son had only $11,000 (£8,227) saved.

Renner told The Times of India: 'Guys this is what we're not doing, so every time that he does this I'm gonna record because that's not okay.'

Tensions escalated as Washington hurled an insult at Renner's mother, who quickly fired back. Their child appeared distressed, resisting Washington's attempt to take him. Renner further criticised Washington for repeated absences during custody exchanges.

Brittany renner & her mother got into a argument with pj Washington & his wife during an exchange 😳 pic.twitter.com/eARbLEz1eR — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 1, 2025

How much is Brittany Renner's Child Support?

Despite rumours of enormous payments, Renner clarified the true figures. She revealed that she receives $2,500 (£1,869) a month from PJ Washington for their son's support.

Renner highlighted this disclosure to counter social media exaggerations, stressing that she provides for her child and does not rely solely on Washington's contributions.

This figure stands in stark contrast to online gossip suggesting sums as high as $200,000 (£149,520) per month. Renner's statement brings clarity to a disputed issue, shifting the focus from speculation to fact.

Brittany Shares Financial Struggle

Renner also opened up about personal hardships following lifestyle changes. In late 2024, she admitted her once glamorous outer world had 'completely crumbled,' leaving her uncertain about housing and financial stability.

Despite these challenges, she expressed faith in overcoming adversity: 'Allah has moved mountains for me, and I trust that this will be no different.' She described her former lifestyle as a fading façade and said she now seeks only what truly belongs to her.

Renner and Washington's Past Relationship

According to the New York Post, the two met in 2019 at a University of Kentucky basketball game, when Renner was 26 and Washington was 20. Their relationship became public in 2020, and in May 2021 they welcomed their son, Paul Jermaine Washington III.

Their six-year age gap attracted media attention, amplified by Washington's status as an NBA draft pick for the Charlotte Hornets.

Why Brittany Renner and PJ Washington broke up

The couple split in July 2021, shortly after their son's birth. Washington posted cryptic tweets hinting at betrayal, which he later deleted. Social media users accused Renner of trapping him for money with inflated child support demands.

Renner strongly rejected those claims, insisting their child was planned and denying any scheming. She called Washington 'not a good partner' but dismissed the money-trap narrative. Washington also denied exaggerated child support rumours, telling critics to 'stop the cap,' slang for 'stop lying.'

Renner later reflected on their age difference, admitting she had overlooked certain warning signs because of Washington's youth. Their conflicting accounts highlight the gap between personal perspectives and public perception.

This ongoing saga between Brittany Renner and PJ Washington continues to capture public attention, blending personal conflict with viral spectacle.