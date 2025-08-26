Nykia Hamilton shot to viral fame in July 2025 after a TikTok video captured her single-handedly running a Burger King through a chaotic dinner rush.

She cooked, cleaned, and served customers entirely on her own, drawing admiration for her grit and work ethic.

But only weeks later, the 25-year-old mother of three was fired. The reason, she says, was her struggle to find consistent child care that sometimes made her late to shifts.

Her sudden dismissal has sparked outrage online, raising questions about how low-wage parents are treated in the workplace, and how a hardworking employee who once saved a store ended up without a job.

Nykia Hamilton Fired by Burger King

Last week, Nykia announced her termination in a tearful TikTok video. She blamed her lateness on difficulties arranging child care.

'Bruh [Burger King] fired me because I've been late because of my kids. My kids come first... Y'all don't pay for no babysitter, or nothing,' she said, as reported by The Washington Post.

Nykia described the impossible balance between working long hours and raising her children. 'I have to provide for them, but I really don't have time to spend with them, and it hurts me a lot,' she added.

Burger King Issues Statement

According to Yahoo News, Burger King said the decision to dismiss Nykia came from the franchise owner and was due to 'repeated attendance issues.'

The company added that no employee should be left alone to run an entire restaurant. 'No team member should ever be left to run a restaurant alone, even for a short period of time. That's not how we operate,' a spokesperson said.

The chain emphasised its commitment to proper staffing to support employees and maintain service standards.

Who Is Nykia Hamilton?

Nykia is a single mother from Columbia, South Carolina, nicknamed the 'Burger King Mom' after her viral video. She gained attention when a colleague quit mid-shift, forcing her to cover every role in the restaurant for nearly 12 hours.

Beyond Burger King, she juggled two jobs to support her three children. She has spoken openly about having a criminal record, which has made finding work difficult. 'I wouldn't have no job because I do have a record... by grace of God, she gave me a job,' she said of her manager.

Nykia Hamilton's Experience in Burger King

Nykia often endured grueling shifts that stretched beyond 12 hours. She managed the fryer, drive-thru, counter service, prep, and cleaning with little or no backup.

The pressure took a toll on her emotionally, especially as she struggled to spend meaningful time with her children. Unpredictable schedules made arranging child care nearly impossible, a common problem for working parents in fast food.

How To Help Nykia Hamilton

After her firing, Nykia launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her family. The fundraiser has already raised over $125,000 (£92,704).

Donors have helped cover child care, rent, and her plans to start a cleaning business. Many left encouraging notes such as: 'You can clearly run a business, I hope you do!' and 'As a single mom and even former Burger King employee, I am sending you a ton of love. Keep your head up, mama.'

What Is the Burger King Mom Doing Now?

Since losing her job, Nykia has turned her focus to her children while using the GoFundMe support to begin building a cleaning business. She has also dabbled in comedy as a potential income stream.

Grateful for the support, she continues to share updates with followers and has hinted at possible legal action against Burger King, arguing her termination was unfair as she was scheduled to return from approved time off.