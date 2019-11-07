Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have escaped to a remote part of Indonesia following their Rhodes Island wedding. The actress and her art-dealer husband reached Nihi Sumba, a luxurious and sprawling resort in Indonesia, for their idyllic honeymoon.

The hotel's 33 villas are set on 530 private acres, and offer amenities like private plunge pools and spectacular ocean views, reports People. However, the celeb couple has selected an even more exclusive spot for their honeymoon - the private home of the resort's owner, entrepreneur Chris Burch.

Burch's five villa estate 'Mendaka' available for booking at $12,745 per night has earlier also hosted a number of celebrity guests. Jennifer Lawrence's "American Hustle" co-star Christian Bale stayed there last year. In 2018, the hotel also hosted the wedding of reality stars Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter, though they are not together anymore.

According to sources, Lawrence and Maroney went horse riding and visited nearby Sumbanese villages among other honeymoon-worthy activities during their stay.

The Oscar-winning actress tied the knot with Maroney in a star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island in October. The couple recited their vows in front of over 150 guests at the vintage Belcourt of Newport Castle, the home of Alex and Ani CEO, Carolyn Rafaelian.

The lavish ceremony was attended by a number of A-list stars including Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Ashley Olsen, David O. Russell, Adele, Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie.

The couple who got engaged in February were spotted at New York City's marriage bureau a month before their wedding, leading to speculations that they got secretly married. The "Hunger Games" actress in her interviews has praised her husband as "the greatest human being she has ever met."

"I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he's my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she said at Catt Sadler's podcast. The 29-year-old started dating the Gladstone 64 art gallery owner in June 2018 and got engaged even before completing a year of dating.