Hugh Jackman, often hailed as the world's greatest showman, is learning a harsh truth: infidelity can be a powerful turn-off at the box office. The renowned actor is reportedly experiencing severe difficulties in selling tickets for his one-man show in New York, a professional crisis that has allegedly brought 'fiendish delight' to his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

According to sources, Furness, who was left heartbroken by her husband's alleged betrayals, believes the star 'merits misfortune' as his professional image takes a massive hit.

The actor, 57, and Furness, 69, declared their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Their split came amidst intense speculation regarding a covert relationship between Jackman and Sutton Foster, 50, his married co-star in the Broadway revival of The Music Man. Now, as Jackman's new concert struggles to fill seats, his ex-wife is reportedly showing zero sympathy.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

The 'Louse Who Broke Her Heart'

The bitter fallout from the divorce continues to haunt the couple, with Furness seemingly enjoying the star's professional misery. A tattler told GLOBE Magazine: 'Deb has moved on, but she's getting a fiendish delight hearing he can't fill seats at his one-man show' at Radio City Music Hall.

The source claimed: 'It seems Hugh's not as invincible as he thought he was. People have told her he's struggling and down in the dumps over the lack of ticket sales.'

The animosity stems from the abrupt end to their decades-long partnership, a union that began when Furness was a prominent figure in Australia and Jackman was a relative unknown.

The second informant spilled: 'Deb clearly feels he stabbed her in the back, and she means to make him pay dearly. She loved him, and he was her everything, and now he's a louse who broke her heart and betrayed her.'

Why Fans Are Avoiding The 'Love Rat'

Jackman's new concert, entitled Hugh Jackman Live: From New York, With Love, is designed as a career retrospective, featuring the X-Men actor performing songs from his most prominent cinematic and stage productions. These include favourites such as The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, The Boy From Oz, and The Music Man.

However, Broadway insiders suggest that the ticket sales downturn is not purely logistical. While a reduction in international tourists to New York City is a factor, the backlash against Jackman's personal life is having a major impact.

The tipster claimed: 'Others say audiences are avoiding Hugh because he's a love rat - he's become a turnoff to a lot of people who used to love him for his family values and his devotion to his former wife.'

This suggests that the collapse of his public image as the devoted family man, central to his brand for years, is now hitting him where it hurts: his bank balance.

No Sympathy For A Star In A Slump

The situation is escalating, with the concert now potentially facing a major crisis. The mole furthered: 'Either way, the show could be in a real crisis if this continues and Hugh's darling Sutton won't be able to pull him out of this slump. And Deb is feeling no sympathy for him.'

Furness's lack of concern highlights the bitterness of the split, with the ex-wife reportedly happy to watch the star struggle. The question remains whether Jackman can successfully reinvent his public persona and convince audiences to return, or if the shadow of his alleged infidelities will continue to eclipse his star power.

