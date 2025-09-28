Months after their controversial romance became public, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are still yet to make their official red carpet debut as a couple.

While the pair were recently spotted looking loved-up at a New York airport, an insider has revealed the real reason for their absence from the public stage: Foster's ongoing apprehension about stepping into the spotlight with the Hollywood heavyweight.

The couple appeared affectionate while landing together at LaGuardia Airport in New York, appearing joyfully in love as they jested and laughed together while navigating through arrivals with their baggage.

This sighting marks their sole joint appearance since May, and although their relationship has been verified, they have yet to officially debut on the red carpet as a pair.

Why Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Are Avoiding the Red Carpet

Despite rumours citing scheduling issues and a preference for seclusion, an insider recently revealed that the separate red carpet appearances stem from Foster's discomfort with sharing the public stage with Jackman. A source informed New Idea that 'Sutton remains apprehensive about entering Hugh's realm.'

The couple garnered significant media attention last year for their courtship, with industry insiders deeming their relationship Hollywood's 'worst kept secret' following their burgeoning closeness on the set of The Music Man. Recent reports indicate that their relationship has encountered difficulties due to the public attention they have experienced.

A source previously informed Life and Style Magazine: 'Dating in the public eye is inherently challenging; however, when one considers the individual's entire backstory and the stakes involved regarding their reputations, the pressure intensifies.'

At that time, it was acknowledged that their hectic schedules had adversely affected their relationship, particularly while Jackman was absent for extended shoots in Ireland.

The mole added: 'Prolonged separation can be challenging for any couple. There is considerable harsh criticism directed towards them online. Currently, there exists a perception that they possess something to demonstrate.'

Divorce Drama and the 'Dark Cloud' Facing Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Jackman was reportedly 'madly in love' with Foster and contemplated proposing, although a 'dark cloud' appears to overshadow their relationship.

Following the conclusion of his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness in June, the 56-year-old actor is single and prepared to socialise. Foster, however, still has unresolved matters with her ex-husband Ted Griffin, who is reportedly 'procrastinating' on their separation.

A source recently informed the National Enquirer that 'he is distressed and reluctant to release his attachment, which causes distress for Sutton as she still holds significant affection for him.' The insider further noted that the actress is apprehensive about their daughter, Emily, 'who is the light of both their lives,' emphasising that 'every decision must be made with her in consideration, which intensifies the burden.'

The informant asserted: 'Sutton maintains an optimistic demeanour, striving to present a cheerful facade for Hugh; yet, he perceives her internal struggle. He despises his inability to intervene and resolve things for her.'

The 'Tormenting' Wait: Why Hugh Jackman Can't Propose to Sutton Foster

The Deadpool Vs. Wolverine actor seems to be constrained, with little option but to await the outcome. An insider stated: 'He is eager to propose, yet he recognizes that the timing is unfavourable, leaving him with no option but to wait, which is tormenting him.'

With Foster navigating the final stages of her divorce and Jackman reportedly waiting in the wings with a proposal, the future of Hollywood's most-watched new couple remains in a delicate balance. The intense public scrutiny, combined with their personal challenges, has created a complex situation for the pair.

IBTimes UK has reached out to representatives for Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster for comment.