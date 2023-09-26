Deborra-Lee Furness spoke out for the first time following news of her divorce from Hugh Jackman after she answered a live call from Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson on Tuesday. She and the Australian actor were married for 27 years.

The 67-year-old actress shocked the Australian radio hosts of "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" when she picked up their call. Sandilands claimed they dialed her by accident telling her "we have actually called you by mistake, it's ridiculous".

"We didn't mean to actually call you. But now you're here, we won't go into it. We love you, we hope you're well," he added.

Furness did not seem to mind the interruption and replied: "Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You're really sweet."

Sandilands, referring to her divorce from Jackman, then offered her a listening ear and said: "I just feel it's too soon. I don't want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat." Furness again shared her gratitude for their thoughtfulness before ending the call.

Furness and Jackman, 54, announced their divorce in a joint statement on September 15 saying their "journey now is shifting" and that they "have decided to separate to pursue" their individual growth. They also looked back on their nearly three decades "together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage".

The statement continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

They signed the statement: "Deb and Hugh Jackman. This is the sole statement either of us will make." The exes share two adopted children Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

The "Wolverine" actor has also since briefly addressed the split a few days after the announcement when approached by a photographer in New York City. He admitted that "it's a difficult time" but he does not "feel quite right talking about it on the street". He then told the cameraman: "But I appreciate your thoughts, man."

The exes have both been spotted not wearing their wedding rings when they were photographed in the Big Apple separately. She was spotted in good spirits while hanging out with her friends and the actor was seen biking around the city. Jackman and Furness announced their divorce just a few months after they celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on April 11.