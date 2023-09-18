Deborra-Lee Furness seemed in a jolly mood when she was photographed solo while out in New York City days before she and Hugh Jackman announced their divorce. She was also spotted not wearing her wedding ring.

The Australian actress, 67, was seen last Tuesday, September 12, getting out of a black SUV and walking around the streets of the Big Apple dressed in an all-black shirt and shorts ensemble and high-striped socks and platform black shoes. She was pictured in good spirits as she chatted and smiled with a group of people.

The sighting comes days before the announcement on Friday, September 15, that she and Jackman are divorcing after 27 years of marriage. In a joint statement shared to People, they shared that they have been "blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage".

But their "journey now is shifting" and they "have decided to separate to pursue" their "individual growth". They added that their children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18, have "been and always will be their highest priority".

The statement concluded: "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make."

The split has reportedly been a long time coming with sources for Page Six claiming that it "happened a while ago" and that "friends and family knew about it". There have been signs that it was imminent including Furness' noticeable absence at her husband's Broadway show "The Music Man".

Another insider noted that she "wasn't at rehearsals very much" and that she was "even spotted snoozing during some of them". One more source claimed that the "Wolverine" star is "devastated" by the separation and is "very sad".

Following the announcement, the 54-year-old actor was also recently seen leaving his Tribeca home on a Citi Bike. He was also pictured not wearing his wedding ring as he wore a dark-coloured shirt and black jeans.

Jackman and Furness met while filming on the set of the Australian TV series "Correlli" in 1995. They tied the knot a year later and went on to adopt their two children after struggles with conceiving both naturally and with IVF.

They celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April with a heartfelt tribute from Jackman in which he posted a photo of them embracing each other and wrote: "I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me." Jackman and Furness' last red carpet appearance together was at the 2023 Met Gala.