Federal immigration agents in Charlotte, North Carolina, have reported vehicle tyres being damaged during recent enforcement activity, according to a widely shared video posted on social media. The footage appears to show punctured tyres on ICE vehicles as officers prepared to carry out operations in local neighbourhoods.

The video, which has circulated on TikTok and Reddit, has not been independently verified but has become a focal point in local discussion around resistance to immigration enforcement. Social media users have posted comments suggesting the damage was deliberate and intended to hinder federal activity.

The incident has taken place against the backdrop of increasing federal immigration operations in the city, with local advocacy groups reporting a significant rise in enforcement near homes, workplaces and schools. Community organisations say the situation has heightened concern among residents and led to rapid mobilisation.

Video Sparks Debate

The circulating footage shows vehicles belonging to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) appearing to have flat tyres while parked in a residential area. Users on TikTok and Reddit have shared the clip widely, suggesting it shows agents discovering the damage as they returned to their vehicles. One Reddit post said, 'ICE/Border Patrol agents woke up to find their car tyres slashed in Charlotte.'

Some online commentators have described the act as a form of symbolic resistance to federal operations. Others have questioned the source and authenticity of the footage. No official statement has confirmed how the damage occurred.

ICE, the United States federal agency responsible for immigration enforcement, has not provided further comment on the video. Local police have not confirmed whether a criminal investigation has been opened.

Operation Charlotte's Web

The tyre incident coincides with a substantial increase in federal enforcement under a programme described by US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem as 'Operation Charlotte's Web'. The operation, launched on November 15, has involved joint activity by ICE and Border Patrol personnel in Charlotte, with federal officials reporting roughly 370 arrests and detentions in the first week, many of those individuals with criminal or immigration histories.

In response, North Carolina Governor Josh Stein sent a letter to Noem on November 21 demanding answers about the operation, raising concerns about public safety, federal tactics, and a lack of transparency, and requesting detailed information on those detained.

Local news outlets have described streets being closed temporarily and business owners choosing to shut during heightened activity. Community representatives say the increased presence has generated fear among residents with pending immigration cases and those living in mixed-status households.

Legal and Policy Implications

Federal authorities have criticised previous incidents in other cities in which government property was vandalised during immigration protests, stating such actions pose safety risks and may carry serious legal consequences. Civil rights organisations have emphasised concerns over what they describe as aggressive enforcement tactics and limited transparency.

The situation in Charlotte continues to develop, with local officials, advocacy groups and federal bodies monitoring community reactions and operational impacts. For now, attention is focused on the scale of federal activity, the level of community concern, and whether additional information about the tyre incident will emerge in the coming weeks.