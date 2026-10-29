Federal investigators reportedly found evidence raising questions about whether US Representative Ilhan Omar's 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi was genuine, according to The New York Times in a report published on 29 October 2026. Current and former officials cited by the newspaper said the FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated the marriage in 2016. The specific evidence gathered has not been fully disclosed publicly.

According to the report, prosecutors did not pursue a potential criminal case because they believed the applicable five-year statute of limitations had expired. Omar has repeatedly denied allegations that Elmi was her brother and that the marriage was arranged to help him obtain US immigration benefits. She has not been publicly charged with marriage fraud.

Reported Prosecutorial Decision and Five-Year Deadline

Omar legally married Elmi in 2009, and their divorce was finalised in 2017. According to The New York Times, investigators examined whether the marriage was genuine and whether it had been used to obtain immigration benefits. The newspaper reported that officials said investigators had found some evidence suggesting possible fraud, but the available public information does not establish that the marriage was fraudulent or that the alleged arrangement occurred.

A separate report published by The New York Post on 28 October 2026 cited an unnamed source who alleged that the investigation was halted in 2021, after a US attorney appointed by former President Joe Biden took office in Minnesota. The claim has not been independently established through publicly available official records and does not, by itself, demonstrate political interference or improper conduct by prosecutors.

Allegations From a Family Acquaintance

In its 28 October report, The New York Post cited an unnamed acquaintance of Ahmed Hirsi, Omar's former husband. The source alleged that Elmi moved in with Omar and Hirsi in Minnesota in 2009 and claimed that Hirsi had described Elmi as Omar's brother. The acquaintance further alleged that Hirsi said the legal marriage had been arranged to help Elmi obtain US immigration documents.

The source also claimed that Elmi's presence contributed to arguments between Omar and Hirsi. These allegations remain an unverified account from an unnamed individual, based in part on statements the source attributed to Hirsi. They do not independently establish the alleged family relationship or the purpose of the marriage.

Omar has repeatedly denied allegations that Elmi was her brother and that she married him to secure immigration benefits. She has said that she and Hirsi ended their relationship in their faith tradition in 2008 and reconciled in 2011, although her legal divorce from Elmi was not finalised until 2017.

Separate Federal Investigation Into Immigration Records

On 12 October 2026, Homeland Security Investigations agents searched a Washington, DC-area residence associated with Omar under a judicially authorised warrant. The Department of Justice confirmed that the search was part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation but did not publicly disclose its full scope. Media reports said agents seized electronic devices and other materials.

Subsequent reporting linked the investigation to questions about immigration paperwork completed during Omar's childhood and her family's immigration history. Reports have also highlighted conflicting records listing Omar's birth year as either 1981 or 1982. The available reporting does not conclusively establish which date is correct or that anyone deliberately falsified records.

Omar became a naturalised US citizen in 2000 and has said that she obtained citizenship through her father's naturalisation. The significance of the conflicting birth-year records depends on the underlying facts and applicable immigration law. The discrepancies alone do not establish that Omar was ineligible for citizenship or that her citizenship was improperly obtained.

Omar condemned the search, accusing President Donald Trump's administration of targeting political opponents and weaponising federal law enforcement. The reported 2016 investigation into her marriage and the current inquiry into immigration records are distinct matters. Neither the existence of the current investigation nor the reported discrepancies in historical records establish the allegations concerning her 2009 marriage. Omar denies wrongdoing and has not been publicly charged with marriage fraud.