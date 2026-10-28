The FBI has searched a Beverly Hills mansion belonging to billionaire Stephen Cloobeck, a former major donor to Eric Swalwell, in the latest development in a federal investigation into the former congressman.

The Tuesday morning operation raises fresh questions about the inquiry's scope, although authorities have not disclosed what investigators were seeking or whether any evidence was recovered from the property.

FBI Search Targets Mansion of Stephen Cloobeck

The property belongs to Cloobeck, founder of Diamond Resorts International and a former candidate for California governor. Federal campaign finance records show he contributed more than $23,000 (£17,300) to Swalwell's congressional campaigns from 2017 onwards.

Cloobeck was not at home when agents arrived, according to his attorneys, who said he continued to have faith in the judicial process. The search warrant remains sealed, and authorities have not publicly explained its specific purpose.

Billionaire Previously Cut Ties with Eric Swalwell

Cloobeck publicly distanced himself from Swalwell in April, after allegations of sexual misconduct against the former congressman emerged. Speaking to the New York Post, he said: 'I am no longer associated with a man that takes advantage of women.' He also declared his support for women's rights.

Swalwell had spent time at Cloobeck's mansion before leaving Congress. However, neither the donor's previous support nor the FBI search establishes that Cloobeck was involved in the alleged misconduct.

Swalwell Faces Multiple Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Swalwell abandoned his California gubernatorial campaign and resigned from Congress in April after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault. He has denied the allegations.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported allegations that a woman who had worked for Swalwell accused him of sexually assaulting her twice. CNN subsequently reported claims from three other women involving alleged misconduct, including unsolicited explicit messages and nude photographs.

Another woman alleged that Swalwell raped her at a Southern California hotel in 2018. She said she had consumed one glass of wine and believed he had drugged her. These allegations have not been established as facts, and Swalwell has denied wrongdoing.

FBI Previously Seized Swalwell's Electronic Devices

Tuesday's search follows earlier investigative activity involving the former congressman. In August, federal agents seized electronic devices from Swalwell at San Francisco International Airport and searched his Washington home.

The Beverly Hills operation marks another publicly reported step in the federal investigation. However, the FBI has not disclosed what evidence investigators sought at Cloobeck's property or whether anything was seized.

FBI spokesperson Lourdes Arocho said agents had conducted an operation in the Los Angeles region linked to an ongoing criminal investigation, adding that the bureau had no further comment.

Cloobeck Faces Separate Witness Intimidation Charge

The mansion search comes as Cloobeck faces an unrelated legal case. He was charged with witness intimidation in May and has pleaded not guilty.

No public information in the supplied reporting establishes a connection between that case and the investigation involving Swalwell. The FBI has not disclosed further details about the sealed warrant or announced any charges arising from Tuesday's search.