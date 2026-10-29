Police say a man feared to have been stabbed outside Donald Trump's rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, had an officer's closed pocketknife caught on his shirt. Video of the encounter prompted allegations of a politically motivated attack, but officers said no stabbing occurred.

The confrontation took place outside the Shoemaker Center on the Ohio University Chillicothe campus on Wednesday, 28 October, while Trump addressed supporters inside. An officer intervened in a fight between two people before the knife became caught in one participant's clothing.

Ohio Police Explain the Pocketknife

Chillicothe Police Captain Michael Short attributed the apparent knife in the man's back to the clip securing an officer's pocketknife. His explanation addressed the object visible in the footage, rather than providing a complete account of the confrontation.

'There was no stabbing,' Short said. He added: 'The retention clip securing the officer's pocketknife became caught in one of the individuals' shirts during the altercation. The pocketknife did not open.'

The footage shows the man expressing concern that he had been stabbed as officers and bystanders gathered around him. An orange knife handle was visible against his shirt, while an officer shone a torch towards him and checked for wounds.

The man later sat on the kerb as officers dealt with the encounter. Trump's speech could be heard in the background of the recording.

Detention Claim Remains Unconfirmed

The Scioto Valley Guardian reported that one person had been detained outside the rally before police issued their explanation of the pocketknife. Short's statement did not confirm or deny that claim or explain the grounds for any detention.

It also did not establish whether anyone was arrested or charged in connection with the confrontation. The detention claim therefore remains unconfirmed by the police statement cited here, rather than disproved by the department's denial that a stabbing occurred.

Online Posts Blamed Political Opponents

Conservative activist Tyler Bowyer shared the footage and accused an anti-Trump individual of stabbing a Trump supporter. Police disputed that allegation, and the political affiliations of those involved have not been independently established.

Apparently some crazy anti-Trump lunatic stabbed a Trump supporter outside his rally in Ohio.



This is more of the insane political violence stoked by the Left



Pray for the person who was stabbed https://t.co/gWQxVnfh4y — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) October 29, 2026

The replies included concern for the man and challenges to Bowyer's attribution of blame. Nita (@Nita5152) wrote, 'prayers for the poor person who had to endure this', while JH (@JohnnyHudSF) asked, 'How do you know it was "the Left"?'

Other users pointed to the police explanation, with Eddie (@steph44424) writing, 'The knife was never opened according to police'. An account named Just Me (@VehementMaybe) said they were deleting a previous comment after learning that nobody had been stabbed.

Those comments do not establish how widely each view was shared or how many people changed their minds. They do, however, include questions about the political accusation as well as corrections to the stabbing claim.

Trump Visited Ohio Ahead of Midterms

Trump was visiting Chillicothe ahead of the 3 November midterm elections, with US Senator Jon Husted and other Republican candidates also appearing at the event. The rally setting alone does not establish that the fight began over politics.

By 29 October, police had not publicly identified those involved. However, a report citing local television station WCMH/NBC4 said two people had been cited for disorderly conduct and that no arrests had been made. The circumstances that led to the fight remained unclear.