Hollywood actor Michael Douglas is hoping for an electoral 'massacre' for Donald Trump's Republican allies in the upcoming US midterms, predicting Democrats will seize control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The two-time Oscar winner believes Trump's political appeal is fading, arguing that the president has exhausted his promises while affordability remains a pressing concern. Douglas also predicted that Democrats could investigate allegations of corruption involving people close to Trump if the party regained control of Congress.

Douglas Hopes for a Democratic Landslide

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday while promoting his autobiography, One Helluva Ride, Douglas made no secret of his hopes for the elections. 'I'm hoping for a massacre, and we'll see...overwhelming Democratic votes across the board,' the Wall Street and Basic Instinct star said.

The longtime Democratic Party supporter argued that Trump's political messaging was losing its appeal, particularly in regions traditionally resistant to Democratic candidates. 'The president has exhausted his promises and repetitions, and we're seeing areas, especially in the Midwest, that haven't been Democratic in years,' he said.

Douglas went further, predicting Republicans could lose both chambers of Congress, including the Senate, which he suggested had only recently become a realistic prospect for Democrats. 'Obviously, Congress is going to change, and I think—it wasn't thought possible until recently—that the Senate will too.' His comments reflect his expectations rather than a guaranteed election outcome.

Trump's Inner Circle Could Face Fresh Scrutiny

Douglas also weighed in on Democratic plans to revive investigations into allegations of corruption and cronyism involving Trump and his allies. Democrats have already sought documents and testimony, but some requests have gone unanswered. Winning control of either chamber would give them greater power to demand information through congressional subpoenas.

However, Douglas suggested the party would initially concentrate on economic concerns rather than immediately pursuing investigations targeting the president. 'They've got a pretty good plan as to what they want to do, and it doesn't mean indicting the president immediately,' he said. 'I think they hear the people talk, and they're going to work on these issues of affordability if there is this dramatic change,' he said.

'Then, I think they're going to start handpicking the people around Trump—the people that made a lot of money,' Douglas said. 'There's a lot of corruption issues, and they're going to start to one-by-one pick them off.' Douglas did not identify specific individuals or present evidence of wrongdoing in the quoted remarks.

Douglas Pushes Back on Trump's Hollywood Elite Narrative

The two-time Oscar winner and longtime Democratic donor was asked whether he was 'worried' that Trump could use his support and that of other Hollywood stars to portray Democrats as elitist and out of touch. Douglas pointed to Trump's own entertainment career, arguing that his television fame helped shape his political image. Trump hosted The Apprentice for years, with his catchphrase, 'You're fired,' becoming closely associated with his public persona.

Reflecting on the criticism Trump has faced from Hollywood figures, Douglas said, 'Yeah, we're a liberal-bent party, and people like Bobby De Niro and some others have no problem telling him how he feels. But I haven't felt that personal attack, no.'