Chillicothe police have denied reports that a Trump supporter was stabbed outside a campaign rally at Ohio University's Chillicothe campus, explaining that an officer's pocketknife became caught in a man's shirt during a fight. President Donald Trump was addressing supporters at the Shoemaker Center on Wednesday, 28 October, ahead of the US midterm elections.

Footage from the scene appeared to show a man sitting on a kerb with a knife protruding from his back, prompting speculation online that he had been attacked. However, Chillicothe Police Captain Michael Short told TMZ that the blade had remained closed throughout the incident and denied that any stabbing had taken place.

Police Explain How the Knife Became Trapped

According to Short, officers intervened after a fight broke out between two individuals outside the venue. During the altercation, the clip designed to secure an officer's pocketknife became caught in one person's shirt, leaving the weapon attached to the man's clothing.

'There was no stabbing. The incident involved a fight, which an officer intervened to break up. The retention clip securing the officer's pocketknife became caught in one of the individuals' shirts during the altercation. The pocketknife did not open,' he told TMZ.

The police captain contradicted the initial impression created by footage showing what appeared to be a blade lodged in the man's back. The clarification was reported by TMZ on Thursday, 29 October.

Video Sparks Claims of an Attack

The incident attracted attention on social media after footage appeared to show the man with a knife protruding from the left side of his lower back. The video also showed a police response, prompting speculation about what had happened outside the rally.

Conservative activist Tyler Bowyer shared the footage online, alleging that an anti-Trump individual had stabbed a Trump supporter. However, police subsequently denied that a stabbing had occurred, and their explanation did not establish any political motive for the fight.

'Apparently some crazy anti-Trump lunatic stabbed a Trump supporter outside his rally in Ohio. This is more of the insane political violence stoked by the Left,' Bowyer captioned his social media post. 'Pray for the person who was stabbed.'

Apparently some crazy anti-Trump lunatic stabbed a Trump supporter outside his rally in Ohio.



This is more of the insane political violence stoked by the Left



Pray for the person who was stabbed https://t.co/gWQxVnfh4y — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) October 29, 2026

In the footage, which has been circulating on social media, a man is shown asking the police, 'Is there a knife in my back?' while Trump could be heard speaking in the background. The man subsequently tells the officers that he thought he had been stabbed, prompting one of the officers to check whether he had been wounded.

As the officer checked for injuries, a woman noticed the pocketknife and exclaimed, 'Oh my God.' Another onlooker shouted an accusation that someone had stabbed the man, although police subsequently confirmed that no stabbing had occurred.

Incident Took Place During Trump's Ohio Rally

US President Donald Trump was speaking at the Shoemaker Center as the confrontation unfolded outside the building. The event formed part of his campaign appearances in Ohio ahead of the midterm elections, with Republican candidates also attending.

The rally featured US Senator Jon Husted and Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Security for the presidential visit was led by the US Secret Service, with assistance from local and regional law enforcement agencies, according to the Scioto Valley Guardian.

Trump continued his speech as officers responded to the confrontation outside the venue. A small group of protesters had gathered outside earlier in the day, while three hecklers were escorted from the building during the rally.