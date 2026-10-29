A group of 105 US lawmakers has requested answers from the FBI by Thursday, 29 October, about an alleged Illinois Hindu temple plot. The letter, led by Democratic congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, asks whether the case is being investigated as a possible federal hate crime.

It follows allegations that a teenager intended to open fire at the Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple in Aurora on 11 October. Krishnamoorthi said he and his family were worshipping there that day.

The requested deadline arrives as the accused teenager faces state charges and Hindu families seek reassurance about their safety.

In their 20 October letter, the lawmakers asked FBI Director Kash Patel for a written response, subject to what investigators could disclose without compromising the inquiry.

The request does not impose a legal deadline or establish that a federal hate-crime investigation has been opened. At the time of publication, no public response from the FBI had been confirmed.

Illinois Hindu Temple Plot Puts FBI's Response Under Scrutiny

The lawmakers want to know whether investigators are examining racial, ethnic and religious motives, and whether the FBI is coordinating with federal civil-rights authorities. They also ask if anyone else encouraged or assisted the alleged plot, including through online platforms.

Other questions concern how the bureau identifies credible threats against Indian Americans, Hindu Americans, Sikhs and other South Asian communities.

The letter asks what information is shared with local police and places of worship, and whether investigators have sufficient personnel and language expertise.

Krishnamoorthi was among 105 signatories, including senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Andy Kim and Chris Van Hollen. His presence at the temple on the day of the alleged incident adds a personal dimension to the congressional demand.

The letter also criticised social media messaging from the Trump administration that the signatories believe could legitimise racial or religious stereotypes.

'We believe such messaging risks lending governmental legitimacy to racial and religious stereotyping,' they wrote. The lawmakers did not establish a causal connection between those posts and the alleged plot.

Illinois Hindu Temple Plot Suspect Faces State Charges

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine, was arrested on 11 October after a colleague at Taco Bell reported threatening communications to authorities. He faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a firearm. His next court appearance was scheduled for Friday, 30 October.

Prosecutors allege Paporakis went to the Aurora temple intending to shoot people of Indian descent. They say he told a colleague that his rifle had jammed, preventing him from firing.

Police verified that a vehicle registered to him entered the temple car park and remained there for about 13 minutes.

However, police said at a 15 October briefing that they had not independently confirmed the reported malfunction or attempted discharge.

Authorities said searches uncovered a rifle, ammunition, Nazi imagery and a gas canister marked with an anti-South Asian slur. Prosecutors also described an eight-page document attributed to Paporakis containing white supremacist statements and violent intentions. Those allegations have not been established by a criminal verdict.

The state charges are separate from the possible federal hate-crime offences that the lawmakers want investigators to consider. FBI assistance to local authorities does not, by itself, mean additional charges have been filed.

Illinois Hindu Temple Plot Leaves Worshippers Seeking Security

The allegations emerged as families gathered for Navaratri, a Hindu festival marked by worship and communal celebrations. Asha Rao of The Chicago Kasam said some community members were 'more hesitant' to leave home for festivities. Others have continued gathering while discussing greater security.

'People are more vigilant now,' said Avatans Kumar, who sometimes attends the temple. Community leaders described families remaining alert for disturbances while trying to preserve traditions despite their concerns.

The apprehension reflects wider concerns about hostility towards South Asians.

Stop AAPI Hate reported that online anti-South Asian slurs increased by 109% between January 2023 and December 2025. Its 2025 survey found that 48% of South Asian adults reported experiencing a hate act relating to race, ethnicity or nationality. Neither figure establishes the motivation behind this particular alleged plot.

The lawmakers' request extends beyond the defendant's case. They want the FBI to explain how it assesses potentially dangerous online communications while respecting legal protections for speech. They also seek details about how communities are warned of credible threats.

For worshippers in Aurora, those answers have practical significance as they consider attending religious celebrations and other gatherings. The temple has announced increased security following the alleged threat, while members of the community continue to seek reassurance.

The requested 29 October response date has brought renewed attention to what the FBI can disclose about its investigation and protective measures. A response has not been publicly verified in the sources reviewed, and the criminal proceedings against Paporakis remain pending.