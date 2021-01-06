After powerful performances by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, it will be Imelda Staunton taking on the responsibility of portraying England's Queen Elizabeth II on hit Netflix series "The Crown." The acclaimed actress recently opened up about her experiences of playing the 94-year-old monarch on the screen, and also noted that there is an "extra challenge" for her as she will be the show's final Queen Elizabeth II.

Staunton will play the lead character in seasons five and six of the historical drama television series that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The fourth season of the Netflix original depicted the years and reign of the queen from the year 1979 until the early 1990s. The last two seasons featuring Staunton will cover the last two decades and possibly the recent years of the queen as well.

The actress, who is taking over the role of the monarch from Olivia Colman, spoke to presenter Emma Barnett on BBC radio's "Woman's Hour" about the "extra challenge" that comes with playing a more contemporary version of the Queen. She explained: "I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the Queen that we're a little more familiar with."

The "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" actress noted that her time as the Queen will be a lot different from when Claire Foy (seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Colman (seasons 3 and 4) played the role. The 64-year-old said: "With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I'm playing one that people could say 'she doesn't do that,' 'she's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire."

On the bright side, Staunton, who was announced as the series's modern-day version of the Queen in October last year, has already perfected her regal walk. Her predecessor Colman admitted in the same month that Staunton has "already got a much better walk than me."

British royal family 'frustrated' by Queen's secret cousins story in 'The Crown' Read more

Staunton also expressed her opinion on whether or not Netflix should add a fictional disclaimer at the beginning of the show, as was suggested by the U.K. government's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden last month following the controversy over its latest season.

The actress said about the idea: "I think that is up to producers and directors. This isn't verbatim; this isn't taken from diaries. You've got to use your imagination, and I'd like to allow the audience a bit of intelligence. You can't know that's what Margaret and Elizabeth were talking about."

Netflix has also already clarified that they have "no plans" to add a disclaimer, noting that they have always presented the series as a fictionalised version of the events that occurred with the British monarchy over the last century. The streaming giant said in a statement last month: "We have always presented The Crown as a drama and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events. As a result we have no plans, and see no need, to add a disclaimer."