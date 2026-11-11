FIFA president Gianni Infantino could be called to testify before the US Congress as early as January 2027 over his relationship with President Donald Trump, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday, 10 November.

The report said senior FIFA insiders expected increased scrutiny after Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. No decision to issue a subpoena or compel Infantino to testify has been announced.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, the House Judiciary Committee's ranking member, began examining FIFA's dealings with Trump in July.

In a letter, he sought documents about contacts with the president, his administration and the Trump Organisation, as well as records concerning gifts, payments and World Cup ticketing. He also requested a transcribed interview with Infantino.

In September, Democratic committee staff said FIFA had not supplied requested documents and accused the organisation of failing to cooperate adequately. The White House dismissed Raskin's inquiry as partisan, while FIFA said it was engaging with congressional staff.

The inquiry comes after Infantino appeared alongside Trump on several occasions during the 2026 World Cup. FIFA presented Trump with its inaugural FIFA Peace Prize at the tournament draw in Washington on 5 December 2025.

Raskin has also questioned FIFA's office lease in Trump Tower. The reported scrutiny has not established that Infantino or FIFA acted improperly.

FIFA Investment Plan Adds Another Line of Inquiry

A further subject of scrutiny is FIFA's abandoned proposal to set up a commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, to manage broadcasting, sponsorship and other tournament-related activities.

The proposed business was valued at approximately $20 billion (£15,031,100,000). FIFA planned to raise up to $4.2 billion (£3,157,245,000) from outside investors by selling a minority stake. Joshua Kushner's Thrive Eternal was identified as a potential lead investor. Kushner is the brother of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

FIFA dropped the proposal after opposition from football confederations. No investment was completed. The proposal, as described, does not establish that payments were made or that political influence was involved.

Separately, The Telegraph reported that Infantino had asked former FIFA adviser Carlos Cordeiro to help obtain work authorisation for a domestic employee at Infantino's Miami home. It also reported questions about whether the employee appeared on FIFA Americas' payroll.

FIFA rejected suggestions of wrongdoing and said Infantino personally paid his domestic staff costs. The reported questions have not established that FIFA funds were used improperly for his household.

Preparation for March 2027 Leadership Vote

FIFA's presidential election is scheduled for 18 March 2027 in Rabat, Morocco. Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, announced on 5 November that he intended to challenge Infantino. Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega has also declared an intention to run.

Candidates must be nominated by at least five of FIFA's 211 member associations. The nomination deadline is 18 November, so declared intentions do not automatically mean either challenger will qualify for the ballot.

A House Judiciary Committee source told The Telegraph that further investigative options remained under consideration, but no decision had been made. FIFA said it had held productive discussions with congressional staff and was prepared to answer further questions.