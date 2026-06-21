Football's law-making body, IFAB, has approved VAR protocol changes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite growing controversy and backlash over the use of video technology. While IFAB and FIFA say World Cup VAR rule changes are intended to improve the game experience, fans are divided.

What Is VAR and How Has It Changed for World Cup 2026?

Under IFAB's VAR protocol, a video assistant referee is a 'match official, with independent access to match footage, who may assist the referee only in the event of a ''clear and obvious error'' or "serious missed incident'" when those errors and incidents involve goals, penalties, red cards, or cases of mistaken identity.

The idea is simple: if a referee misses something important, VAR can catch it so the decision can be reviewed. But VAR was already controversial, and ahead of the World Cup, FIFA has implemented new rules.

So what has actually changed?

The changes expand the situations in which VAR may be used, giving it greater authority over a broader set of decisions. It's now allowed to review more incidents, such as second yellow cards and certain restart decisions, and to adopt a wider interpretation of 'clear and obvious errors'. In practice, this means more VAR interventions and less referee autonomy.

New measures include:

Yellow cards: VAR can review incorrectly awarded second yellow cards if the yellow card is incorrect or issued to the wrong player/team

Corner kicks: VAR can intervene if a corner kick is 'clearly incorrect.'

Fouls: If a foul is committed before a corner/free kick is taken, and that offence has a direct impact on the outcome, VAR can intervene, and the goal/penalty outcome can be overturned

As before, VAR is intended not to significantly delay the game, and interventions are supposed to remain limited to clear and obvious errors within the allowed categories.

Why FIFA's VAR Changes Matter Now

It's quite common for FIFA and IFAB to change rules ahead of major tournaments, since, as football's governing bodies, they play an important role in adapting the game to changing conditions. However, this particular set of changes comes at a difficult time.

With major officiating changes introduced shortly before a global tournament, many are worried that teams, referees, and fans will have limited time to adapt to the new regime. This is in addition to the increasing controversy around VAR itself.

A survey of almost 8,000 football fans by the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) found that more than 75% of Premier League fans no longer support the continued use of VAR in home games, with a massive 91.7% saying it has removed the "spontaneous joy" of goal celebrations. A further 86% of fans opposed expanding VAR beyond its current implementation.

Just 3.3% of fans thought the match-day experience was improved by VAR, and only 20.8% of fans backed expanding VAR to check if corners had been properly awarded — one of the expansions allowed under the new VAR regime. This expansion has sparked widespread backlash across football fan communities at a time when fans are looking towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What Fans Say About VAR Expansion

The FSA survey isn't an isolated example; fans around the world are taking to various social media platforms to express their dissatisfaction with the rule changes.

Many of them directly echo the FSA survey's findings, with fans worrying about match-day excitement and the overall flow.

The new FIFA rules and restrictions are BS and will un-necessarily make the game complicated. These take away from the natural flow and excitement that make football enjoyable to watch. What a disappointment, along with tech ball that can be manipulated! — Sonia Randhawa  (@sonirw) June 3, 2026

VAR for corners is an overreach. Football is becoming too robotic and slow. Next they will review throw ins for five minutes. This will kill match rhythm and excitement. — ABRAHAM (@AbrahamXtra) June 3, 2026

They are doing everything possible to kill the natural flow of the game 😡 — VD 🌹 (@Mister_Hammed) June 3, 2026

Social media reactions like this show the deep misgivings many football fans have with VAR and its changes, as fans across the world worry about the health of their favourite game. The pace of the game is a central concern for today's fans, with worries that the increasing scope of VAR is changing the game into something completely different.

No longer just about correcting rare, major errors, fans worry that VAR is being used for overzealous monitoring of increasingly ordinary parts of football, increasing stoppages and ruining the flow of the game. Despite fan reactions, FIFA tells a different story.

What FIFA Says About VAR Changes

According to FIFA, these changes are part of a wider package aimed at addressing fans' concerns, intended to 'improve match flow and reduce time-wasting behaviour' for the World Cup.

The point of the changes is to speed up decision-making and reduce unnecessary delays from restarts and stoppages, and FIFA expects fewer long interruptions for marginal incidents, faster restarts, and more continuous playing time.

Where Does VAR Go From Here?

It's increasingly clear that fans of the greatest game are divided over FIFA's VAR changes. While fans are increasingly frustrated by disruptions and scope creep, governing bodies welcome VAR expansions for greater precision. As the technology is unlikely to go away, the question is no longer whether VAR works, but how much football should be governed by it — and that's proving hard to answer to fans' satisfaction.