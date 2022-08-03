A 28-year-old Brazilian influencer, Isabela Gomes Pereira, has been accused of hiring three men to break into her ex-boyfriend's apartment and assault him for ending their relationship.

The incident took place in June this year when the victim, Leandro Rezende, was fast asleep at his house in Contagem.

The three men tied Rezende and choked him to death using a power cable. He was also beaten up before being killed. The post-mortem report said that the man died due to "neck constriction and blunt cervical trauma," per a report in The Mirror.

The police, however, believe that Gomes only wanted to scare her ex, but things went out of control. The three men were aged 20, 24 and 31 and were hired from Belo Horizonte.

Gomes herself drove the three men to the victim's house and told them that they could split the profits from the loot. A mobile phone, a television, perfumes, trainers, clothes, portable speakers, and a car worth £15,300 were stolen from Rezende's house.

The woman and two gang members are now facing charges of robbery with violence resulting in death. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. One of the accused is at large, and a hunt to nab him is still ongoing.

According to local media reports, the couple was in a really violent relationship. Gomes had gone to the police last September after Rezende allegedly slapped her in the face.

The pair also got into a fight at a restaurant after Gomes spotted her boyfriend with another woman. The fight even led Gomes to break the glass of a table at the restaurant. Rezende had once accused Gomes of stealing his wallet and scratching his car. An investigation into the case is still underway.

Gomes, who has over 11,000 followers on Instagram, used to market cosmetics and post motivational quotes on her page.