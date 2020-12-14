Sasha Obama, daughter of former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama, is living her best life as seen through her mother's social media posts.

Michelle Obama has been using her social media accounts to give sneak peeks into the lives of the Obamas, revealing their impressive house which holds everything one could ask for, from a sprawling garden to a roof terrace. Sasha Obama occupies a major part of the Tudor property which is located in the exclusive Kalorama neighbourhood, reports Hello! magazine.

The 19-year-old has a separate living room area and a bedroom in the mansion, where the former first family moved to after Barack Obama's presidency ended in 2017. The Obama mansion, which often appears in Michelle's Instagram posts, spans across 8,200-square-feet, boasting nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Michelle had spoken about Sasha's enviable living situation in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018. The bestselling author told host Ellen DeGeneres: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

The 56-year-old revealed that her husband Barack has a much smaller room for his office and therefore envies his youngest daughter. Michelle joked: "He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her."

During the interview, Michelle also revealed that her elder daughter Malia has a "room in the attic somewhere" as she is away most of the time. She said: "She's away at college. You don't waste rooms on college kids."

Sasha is also enrolled in college now, but the family spent the last few months together due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Sasha had recently hit headlines for her TikTok videos which were posted on one of her friend's accounts. In one clip, she was seen lip-syncing along to Popp Hunna's song Adderall (Corvette Corvette) while showing off some of her best moves in a choreographed dance routine with six pals. Many social media users praised her for "living her best life" while urging her to "ignore her haters."