For years, Instagram, Facebook, and other Meta platforms have faced suspicion of spying on their users. Many people believe their private conversations trigger ads on the Instagram app shortly afterwards.

On 3 October 2025, Instagram head Adam Mosseri spoke publicly about the matter. In a Reel, he rejected the spying claims but admitted there are reasons why it appears that way. His remarks offered a direct response to one of the most persistent concerns about Meta.

Is Instagram Spying on Users? Here's What Meta Boss Said

Adam Mosseri, who leads Instagram at Meta, dismissed the long-standing rumour. He said the company does not use microphones to eavesdrop.

'We do not listen to you. We do not use the phone's microphone to eavesdrop on you', he said as reported by The Sun.

He explained that if the platform secretly used the microphone, users would notice warning signs. On iPhones, an orange dot signals microphone activity.

On Android, a microphone icon appears. He added that constant microphone use would drain a device's battery. Mosseri also stressed it would be a 'gross violation of privacy'.

Even so, he admitted some users would not be convinced. 'I know some of you are just not gonna believe me', he said.

Adam Mosseri Reveals Four Reasons Why It Might Be True

Mosseri outlined four main reasons why people suspect spying.

Prior searches or taps

He said users may have searched for an item online before a conversation. Those actions can later trigger related ads.

Friend or similar interest targeting

Instagram ads are based on behaviour of friends and people with shared interests. A product may appear because someone in a user's network engaged with it.

Unnoticed ads already viewed

He noted people often see ads without realising. Those ads can influence later conversations.

Coincidence

Sometimes, Mosseri admitted, it is simply random chance.

Top Apps Considered To Be Spying on You

According to the Digital Journal, a study by QR Code Generator reviewed 5,021 apps. It ranked Instagram and Facebook at the top with a score of 61.47 out of 100. Both collect 32 of 35 possible data types, with 25 directly linked to users.

Grab, a taxi and food delivery app, placed third with 55.57. It gathers financial details and precise locations. Threads, Meta Business Suite, and Messenger shared fourth place with 54.53 each. Pinterest ranked ninth with 50.06, collecting 29 types of data, including browsing history.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator PRO S.L, commented: 'In today's world, we are incredibly reliant on smartphones, but more specifically, apps – whether we use them for communication, shopping, or transport, they are used on a day-to-day basis'.

Anti-Spying Tips You Can Follow

Concerns about data tracking have pushed experts to advise stronger privacy practices. Here are simple steps for users.

Disable Instagram Web Tracking

In Settings & Privacy, go to Accounts Centre → Your Information & Permissions → Your Activity Off Meta Technologies. You can clear past activity and disconnect apps.

Watch Out for Microphone & Camera Indicators

On iPhone, an orange dot shows when the microphone is active. Android displays a microphone symbol.

Limit Permissions

Restrict Instagram's access to your microphone, camera, location, contacts, and photos in phone settings.

Use In-App Privacy Controls

In Meta's Accounts Centre, adjust ad personalisation settings. Turn off 'Activity from businesses' to reduce targeted ads.

Consider Paid Ad-Free Plans

Meta offers ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram. In the UK, subscriptions cost £3.99 monthly in-app or £2.99 via web.