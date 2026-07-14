The Large Hadron Collider's latest shutdown began on 29 June 2026, yet some corners of the internet are treating it as the trigger for a 'reset' of reality itself.

A viral theory now claims that the collider's power failures, starting with a weasel-chewed cable in 2016, somehow align with Donald Trump's election and, a decade on, with the sudden health crises and death affecting Senators Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham.

The idea links the April 2016 incident that briefly halted the LHC to Trump's victory later that year, then jumps forward to this summer's scheduled shutdown and the near-simultaneous withdrawal of McConnell and Graham from public life.

Supporters suggest, largely tongue-in-cheek, that the collider's on-off cycles are tied to the course of the world's timeline.

Viral Post Ties LHC Shutdowns To Political Upheaval

A post shared on Threads asks whether the world 'reset' back to an original timeline. It notes that a weasel chewed through power cables and shut down the LHC in April 2016, that Trump won the presidency that November, and that McConnell and Graham then went on to shape a decade of American politics.

The poster then draws the parallel: the LHC shut down again in June 2026 for scheduled maintenance, and within weeks both senators fell out of public life, with McConnell hospitalised and Graham dead. The implication, though phrased half-jokingly, is that the collider's operation is somehow linked to the fate of the world's timeline.

Many of the replies leaned into the theory rather than challenging it. One commenter said they had told their spouse the shutdown 'fixed the timeline'.

Others connected the post to older internet themes, including the Mandela Effect, the 2012 Mayan calendar predictions and the 2012 discovery of the Higgs boson, folding them into a single story about reality having gone off course.

What The Large Hadron Collider Actually Does

The LHC is the world's most powerful particle accelerator, a 27‑kilometre ring straddling the French‑Swiss border at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. It has run since 2008 and is best known for confirming the existence of the Higgs boson in 2012.

On 29 June 2026, CERN switched the collider off after its final physics run to begin what it calls Long Shutdown 3, a multi‑year overhaul described as the laboratory's most ambitious upgrade yet. Teams will dismantle 1.2 kilometres of the accelerator to install new equipment ahead of its successor.

That successor, the High‑Luminosity LHC, is scheduled to begin operating in 2030 and will increase the collider's luminosity, a measure of collision rate, by up to ten times beyond the original design. CERN says the upgrade will allow far larger datasets and a better chance of finding physics beyond the Standard Model.

Astrologers, Mystics And CERN Respond To The Theory

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Some astrologers have offered a softer, more symbolic reading of the timing, pointing to Jupiter's transit through Leo and a recent full moon as markers of a collective 'threshold moment', explicitly framed as metaphor rather than physical cause.

Some internet mystics have gone further, treating the collider as literally capable of shifting timelines, opening portals or triggering the Mandela Effect, a theory that has followed nearly every LHC shutdown since 2016.

CERN has not supported these claims. The organisation has repeatedly stated that shutdowns are planned years in advance and have no connection to the health or fortunes of any public figure.

Long Shutdown 3 was announced as routine, scheduled engineering work, not a response to any unexplained event.

The overlap between the latest LHC shutdown and the senators' situations is coincidental rather than causal, but that has not slowed the viral post or the commentary it has generated.

CERN's own account of the shutdown, laid out in its official statement, makes clear the timetable was set well before either senator's recent troubles began.