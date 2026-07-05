'Fake Melania' conspiracy claims flared again on Saturday, 4 July, after Fox News aired footage of Donald Trump watching himself on television and waving at the screen while Melania Trump stood nearby, prompting social media users to insist, without evidence, that the woman beside him was a body double.

The clip surfaced before Trump's delayed 11 p.m. address, which had been pushed back because of severe weather. He was shown surrounded by aides and guests, with Melania beside him in a white polka dotted dress, the same outfit she later wore on stage at the Salute to America Freedom 250 event on the Fourth of July. That did not stop the internet from doing what it does best, or worst.

🚨 LMAO! President Trump was just spotted watching himself, watching himself on Fox News at America 250



It caused an instant inception effect on the screen 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6eZYtz8Ao0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 5, 2026

The renewed frenzy appears to have begun when one user posted a screenshot from the Fox News video and questioned whether the woman standing next to Trump was really the first lady. When another person suggested it might have been political aide Natalie Harp, the original poster shot back, 'Or the fake Melania.' Another commenter was even blunter, writing simply, 'fake Melania.'

None of these claims cannot be independently verified, so take everything lightly. The footage itself showed only the back of the woman beside Trump, which makes the certainty of some of the online reactions look, frankly, a bit wild.

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Why the 'Fake Melania' Claims Returned

The theory is not new. It dates back to the autumn of 2017 and has been one of those internet storylines that never quite dies, even when it looks ridiculous on its face. Each fresh clip, odd camera angle or public appearance seems to breathe life back into it, particularly when Melania is partially obscured, wearing oversized sunglasses, or simply not moving in the way amateur sleuths expect.

That is what happened again here. In a separate post built around another screenshot from the same Fox News room, users asked whether the woman seen with Trump was the real Melania or an impostor. The comments came quickly and with the usual confidence that social media tends to reward.

Two questions!



Is that the Real Melania or the Fake Melania?



Who’s the short guy? pic.twitter.com/0uxVAGaj66 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 5, 2026

One person wrote, 'That's the fake Melania the face shape is all wrong. Trump obviously didn't want to to pay her for her services.' Another replied, 'I really don't think it's her,' while a third added, 'Fake bc the real one's hair is never out of place.'

It is easy to laugh this stuff off, and much of it deserves that reaction. Still, the persistence of the theory says something about the way Trump world is consumed online. Every image becomes evidence, every pause becomes symbolism, and every slightly awkward moment is fed straight into the machine. That machine never sleeps.

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How the 'Fake Melania' Theory Keeps Going

The most recent flare-up before this weekend came during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on 6 April. Trump appeared to joke about the theory while delivering remarks, glancing across and saying, 'It was a big thing to our great First Lady, who's here someplace. Let's see. I think this is our First Lady.'

That line brought the rumour roaring back because it played directly into the joke rather than shutting it down. Once that happens, the conspiracy no longer needs proof, it just needs fresh content.

The woman beside Trump at the Easter event was not wearing the sunglasses that conspiracy fans often cite as their favourite tell, but even that failed to cool the chatter. One social media user remained unconvinced and wrote, 'You are correct. it's obvious. bold of her to not be wearing sunglasses. Melania never smiles that much.' That is the problem with these theories. The supposed evidence changes whenever it needs to. If the sunglasses are there, they are suspicious. If they are not, that is suspicious too.

The latest round took off for a simpler reason. Trump waving at his own image on Fox News was always going to travel online. It was a strange little moment, half theatre and half self awareness, and it gave viewers an easy clip to share before the speech itself had even begun. Melania, or the woman social media insisted was not Melania, became part of that wider spectacle.

And so the old rumour is back, stitched together from a television shot, a dress, a partial angle and the internet's bottomless appetite for nonsense. Nothing in the footage proves the theory. That has not stopped people staring at screenshots and insisting they can see a different face anyway.