Fresh conspiracy theories about First Lady Melania Trump spread across social media after she joined President Donald Trump during Independence Day celebrations, with some online users claiming the woman accompanying the president was not Melania at all. The speculation quickly gained traction, reviving a theory that has circulated for years despite there being no credible evidence to support it.

The latest claims emerged after the couple attended the America's 250th Independence Day event on 4 July. While many celebrated the occasion, others focused on Melania's appearance and behaviour, arguing that her hairstyle looked different and that she appeared more animated than usual.

Those observations fuelled renewed discussion of the long-running 'fake Melania' conspiracy theory, which has repeatedly resurfaced during public appearances involving the first couple.

Why Melania Trump's July 4 Appearance Revived the 'Fake Melania' Theory

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Social media users pointed to what they believed were unusual differences in the First Lady's appearance during the Independence Day celebrations. Among the most common claims were that her hair appeared less meticulously styled than usual and that she smiled more frequently throughout the event, leading some conspiracy theorists to argue that the woman beside Trump was a body double rather than Melania herself.

'Fake Melania last night, she had [a] very pretty and gracious smile. I've never seen a smile reach her eyes before last night,' one commented on YouTube video of the event. 'Has to be fake because she smiled once!'

The claims spread rapidly across several social media platforms, with users comparing footage from the event with images from previous public appearances. Despite the online speculation, no credible evidence has emerged to support the assertions, and the White House has given no indication that anyone other than Melania accompanied the president during the celebration.

How the 'Fake Melania' Conspiracy Theory Began

The conspiracy theory first gained widespread attention in October 2017, after a viral tweet from a private citizen claimed the woman appearing alongside Trump was not Melania. The speculation intensified around the same time after Melania was photographed wearing oversized sunglasses following a visit to Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, with online users arguing her obscured face suggested a stand-in.

The theory quickly spread online, spawning countless videos, side-by-side image comparisons and speculative posts. Despite repeated claims, journalists, fact-checkers and experts have consistently found no evidence that Melania has ever been replaced by a body double during official engagements.

Over the years, similar speculation has resurfaced whenever Melania appeared wearing oversized sunglasses, wide-brimmed hats or outfits that partially obscured her face. Other instances included presidential trips, campaign appearances and public ceremonies, including a 2020 debate-day appearance in Nashville where some claimed her smile looked 'different'" and where social media users once again claimed differences in height, facial structure or mannerisms pointed to the use of a double.

Eagle-eyed social media users often make similar claims whenever they notice even slight differences in Melania's appearance, behaviour or style during public appearances. Although the conspiracy theory continues to spread widely online, experts have dismissed the claims as unfounded.

I’m the First Lady, yes I’m the Real Lady

All you other First Ladies are just imitating.

So won’t the real First Lady please stand up

Please stand up, please stand up? #FakeMelania pic.twitter.com/Qsqn8BR8gA — Trevor Beattie (@trevorbmbagency) March 9, 2019

Donald Trump Responded to the 'Fake Melania' Theory

The conspiracy theory involving the First Lady became so widespread that President Donald Trump publicly addressed it in March 2019, after their visit to Alabama following a deadly tornado reignited the Melania double conspiracy theory. Responding on X (formerly Twitter), the president accused the media of manipulating photographs of his wife to fuel the rumours.

'The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it's actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places,' the president tweeted. 'They are only getting more deranged with time!'

There is no credible evidence that Melania was replaced by a body double.