MAGA influencer Laura Loomer is facing a fierce backlash online in the US and beyond after using social media on Saturday to push an unverified 'poisoning' theory about Senator Lindsey Graham's death in Washington, just hours after the Republican's passing was confirmed.

Graham, 71, died on Saturday, 11 July, following what his staff described as a 'brief and sudden illness.' According to statements from his office and reports shared by US media, emergency services were called to his Washington, D.C., home over complaints of chest pains. The South Carolina senator reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. Paramedics carried out CPR at the scene before he was taken to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Fox News interrupted its usual programming to run tributes to the long-serving lawmaker and close ally of President Donald Trump.

No official cause of Graham's death has been made public yet, and there has been no announcement about an autopsy. Despite that gap in detail, Loomer quickly moved to fill the void with her own narrative, pointing the finger at Iran and Russia and urging an investigation into what she described as a potentially 'suspicious' death. Her post on X ignited a wave of anger from users who accused her of exploiting a fresh death for clicks and political score-settling.

Laura Loomer Spins Lindsey Graham Death Theory on X

In her first post on X about Lindsey Graham's death, Loomer shared a photograph of a placard bearing the senator's face, marked with a bright red target. Alongside the image, she claimed that '5 days ago, the IRGC publicly called for Senator Lindsey Graham to be assassinated,' referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

She went on to link that alleged threat to Graham's recent travel, saying he had been 'abroad to a war zone the last few days to try to end the war between Ukraine and Russia' and had been 'home for less than one day' when his staff reported his 'brief and sudden illness.'

5 days ago, the IRGC publicly called for Senator Lindsey Graham to be assassinated. He was traveling abroad to a war zone the last few days to try to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.



He’s been home for less than one day, and tonight, his staff said he passed away from a… pic.twitter.com/VQYxHU37kt — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 12, 2026

From there, Loomer leapt to the possibility of poisoning. 'Was he poisoned by a foreign adversary either abroad or upon returning to the US?' she wrote, before insisting there 'should be an investigation into his death.' Questioning his staff's description of events, she pressed again on the phrase 'brief and sudden illness,' ending her post with a single-word prompt: 'Poison?'

In a follow-up, Loomer doubled down on her speculation, asking bluntly: 'Did Russia just murder a US Senator?' At the time of writing, she had repeated variations of the poisoning theory several times on her feed, keeping the allegation alive in front of her MAGA-aligned audience despite the absence of any corroborating evidence from officials, doctors or law enforcement.

Did Russia just poison Lindsey Graham?



There seriously needs to be an investigation. Russia just sent a delegation to Khamenei’s funeral in Tehran where the IRGC and funeral organizers was calling for myself, President Trump and Senator Graham to be assassinated.



Lindsey… https://t.co/bEBz7LpuLi — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 12, 2026

IBTimes UK could not independently verify Loomer's claims about any IRGC statement or about the circumstances of Graham's death, so take everything lightly.

Iran, Russia and Calls for Retaliation After Lindsey Graham Death

Loomer eventually moved beyond questions and into open calls for retaliation. She reposted a clip of a news bulletin from what she described as an Iranian network, and shared a journalist's rough translation of the anchor's words as: 'I congratulate the Iranian nation on warmongering anti-Iran US senator Lindsey Graham being sent to hell.'

Using that clip as further fuel, she wrote: '5 days ago, the IRGC called for Lindsey Graham to be assassinated. Now, Iranian state media is celebrating his death. President Trump should drop more bombs. Lindsey Graham would have wanted the IRGC to be wiped out.'

5 days ago, the IRGC called for Lindsey Graham to be assassinated. Now Iranian state media is celebrating his death.



President Trump should drop more bombs. Lindsey Graham would have wanted the IRGC to be wiped out. https://t.co/yYVNXtjxoN — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 12, 2026

In another post, she escalated again, saying: 'Iran is begging to be bombed again.' Taken together, Loomer's death commentary on Graham did two things at once. It framed the senator's cardiac arrest as a potential political assassination, and it turned his passing into an argument for renewed US military action in the Middle East. It is a familiar playbook in online politics now, where unverified claims and foreign policy hot takes sit side by side, but the timing here, barely hours after a death, clearly crossed a line for many.

So far, there has been no public statement from Washington, D.C., police or federal authorities suggesting that Graham's death is being treated as anything other than a medical emergency. There has also been no confirmation from US agencies of any specific IRGC plot against him in the days before he died. If investigators do pursue a formal inquiry, it has not yet been announced.

Social Media Calls Loomer 'Satan' And 'Pathetic'

If Loomer hoped to set the tone of the online conversation around Lindsey Graham's death, the wider response suggests she misjudged the room. Social media users swarmed her posts with criticism, accusing her of using a man's final hours as raw material for clout and war talk.

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One user flatly labelled her 'Satan' and 'ridiculous.' Another, who said they had long opposed Graham's politics, still drew a line at Loomer's approach: 'So now you start this? To use his death to further the propaganda and agenda of hate, killing, and violence is pathetic. I definitely was sickened by his politics. But speak no ill towards the dead. RIP, and now he answers to God.'

Others were less measured. 'Grow the f**k up, Laura,' one furious commenter wrote. 'You're gonna rot in hell... Hope you enjoy it... the man hasn't even been dead 12 hours and you're cooking up click-bait based on his death. Could you possibly be more of a douchebag?'

Someone else urged her, and by extension everyone else, to slow down and wait for facts, saying: 'I'm sure an autopsy will be done. Give everyone a minute. He's not even in the ground yet. Slow down.'