For decades, UFO believers have demanded one thing from the government: show us what you know.

Now that more UFO records are being released, a political theorist argues the result may not be greater understanding, but greater suspicion.

Political theorist Yaniv Regev offered a provocative explanation for the ongoing fascination with Trump UFO disclosures. His argument has little to do with extraterrestrials and everything to do with politics.

At the heart of his theory is a simple idea: if politicians constantly tell voters that hidden truths are locked away behind government secrecy, people eventually start believing something massive must be concealed.

As Regev put it, 'If there's a curtain to be torn, as the populists howl, we must conclude there is something big hiding behind it.' That, he argues, is where the real story begins.

Political theorist explains why Trump can't shut up about UFOs #AlterNet https://t.co/YG6xQoqJMD — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 24, 2026

Why UFOs Are The Perfect Political Issue

Unlike most political controversies, UFOs can never be fully settled.

Every unexplained sighting leaves room for speculation. Every classified document raises questions about what remains hidden. Every redaction becomes potential proof that authorities are still keeping secrets.

Even when governments release information, many people walk away more suspicious than before. That dynamic makes UFOs uniquely powerful in modern politics.

According to Regev, leaders can position themselves as truth-tellers who fight secretive institutions without ever having to provide definitive answers. The mystery itself becomes politically useful.

In that sense, Trump UFO conspiracy theories are not necessarily driven by what is in the files. They are driven by the belief that something bigger remains undisclosed.

Cosmic Council: Trump creates UFO panel to be advised by Harvard's Avi Loeb https://t.co/oN354fLdYi pic.twitter.com/95CNUM2cGd — New York Post (@nypost) June 20, 2026

The Transparency-To-Conspiracy Pipeline

The most striking part of Regev's argument is what he calls a 'transparency-to-conspiracy pipeline.'

The phrase describes a paradox. Transparency is supposed to build trust, yet under certain conditions, it can produce the opposite effect.

Consider what often happens when governments release large collections of documents. The public receives thousands of pages of reports, videos, witness statements, and heavily technical material. Most people lack the expertise or context needed to interpret everything.

Instead of resolving questions, the release often creates new ones.

Why is this section blacked out? What is missing from the record? If investigators could not explain an incident, what aren't they telling us?

The result is a cycle where disclosure fuels curiosity, curiosity fuels suspicion, and suspicion fuels new conspiracy theories.

How Trump Fits Into The Theory

Regev argues that UFO transparency fits neatly into Trump's broader political message.

Throughout his political career, Trump has frequently portrayed government agencies, bureaucracies, and political elites as institutions that cannot be fully trusted. Calls for disclosure naturally reinforce that narrative.

Read more UFO Representative Claims 'Deep State' Is Planting Fake Evidence in New Alien Files UFO Representative Claims 'Deep State' Is Planting Fake Evidence in New Alien Files

The issue is not whether UFO investigations are real. Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, have spent years examining reports of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.

The issue, Regev suggests, is how those investigations are presented to the public.

When officials release videos and reports that remain unexplained, many people interpret uncertainty as evidence of a cover-up. The mystery survives, and so does the distrust.

Trump releases first batch of the UFO files with new videos and evidence fueling theories of 'extraterrestrial life' 🤔👽🛸🇺🇸https://t.co/gBbpIkGlY8 — RaminSubzero (@RaminSubzero) June 24, 2026

Why The Files Leave So Many Questions

A major weakness in many UFO document releases is that they often provide raw information rather than clear conclusions.

Videos, field reports, radar data, and witness accounts can be fascinating. Yet they rarely answer the question most people care about: what was actually seen?

In many cases, investigators simply conclude that available evidence is insufficient to reach a firm determination.

For some observers, 'unexplained' means exactly that. For others, it becomes proof that the government knows more than it is admitting. That gap between uncertainty and certainty is where many UFO conspiracy theories take root.

The Bolsonaro And Orbán Comparison

To make his case, Regev drew comparisons to populist leaders such as Jair Bolsonaro and Viktor Orbán.

According to Regev, such leaders built support by presenting themselves as opponents of hidden elites and defenders of ordinary citizens seeking the truth.

Whether readers agree with that comparison or not, it underscores his broader point: distrust itself can become a powerful political force.

The Debate Over Transparency

Not everyone would accept Regev's conclusion.

Advocates of government transparency argue that releasing information is almost always better than withholding it. Many lawmakers and UFO researchers have long pushed for greater public access to government records, believing accountability requires openness.

Still, Regev's warning raises a difficult question. What happens when transparency generates more confusion than clarity? He answers that disclosure, by itself, is not enough.

Without context, explanation, and public trust, even the release of long-awaited Trump UFO files can leave people feeling less informed than before.